This game would have been better played on Thanksgiving after all. That’s because the Steelers turned in a turkey of a performance.
Looking disinterested, uninspired and nothing like the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Steelers played down to the level of the decimated Baltimore Ravens and were fortunate to come away with a 19-14 victory on Wednesday at Heinz Field.
The victory improved the Steelers to 11-0 and eliminated the Ravens (6-5) from being able to win their second consecutive AFC North title.
Turns out, NBC made the right decision making this an afternoon matinee. The only energy displayed on the network came when they lit the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.
The 19 points and only one offensive touchdown were the fewest this season for the Steelers. The defense allowed 129 yards rushing and gave up a 70-yard touchdown from third-team quarterback Trace McSorley to receiver Marquise Brown with 2:58 remaining to make the outcome even more perilous. McSorley came into the game in the fourth quarter to replace an injured Robert Griffin III (hamstring), who was starting for Lamar Jackson — one of five offensive starters who were on the COVID-19 list.
The Steelers needed a big 16-yard completion from Ben Roethlisberger to receiver James Washington on third-and-6 on their final drive to help run out the clock and keep the short-handed Ravens from perhaps pulling off an improbable victory.
The Ravens (6-5) were without many of the top players because of COVID-19 issues, including Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, receiver Willie Snead, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, and center Patrick Mekari. They had to sign 10 players from their practice squad for the game.
Roethlisberger completed 33 of a season-high 51 passes for 266 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster — the fifth time in the past six games he has attempted at least 42 passes. But his receivers dropped at least six passes, including two each by tight end Eric Ebron and receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
Despite their desultory play, which included everything from poor play calling, dropped passes and falling asleep on third-down defense, the Steelers managed a 12-7 halftime lead.
It was understandable when the Ravens, decimated by positive COVID tests, committed a pair of turnovers on two of their first three possession — none more costly than when cornerback Joe Haden picked off Griffin and returned the interception 14 yards for a touchdown.
But it was surprising when the Steelers matched the Ravens’ miscues with two of their own, one of which — a fumbled punt by Ray-Ray McCloud at his own 17 — led to the Ravens’ first touchdown and a 7-6 lead.
The other occurred when Roethlisberger, on fourth-and-goal at the Ravens 1, threw a bad interception in the end zone.
That, though, wasn’t the only red-zone failure. The Steelers had to settle for 25-yard field goal from Chris Boswell and a 9-7 lead after having first-and-goal at the Ravens 5 in the second quarter. Dropped passes by Claypool, his second of the game, and Johnson cost the Steelers a touchdown.
And, after having first-and-goal at the Ravens 8, the 13-play drive — which included 12 consecutive pass attempts from Roethlisberger — failed again when Ebron dropped a pass at the 4. That forced Boswell to kick a 27-yard field goal for a 12-7 lead.
Roethlisberger attempted 25 passes, completing 16 for 145 yards in the first half as the Steelers continued to ignore the run game. They had 19 yards on seven carries at halftime.
Fortunately for the Steelers, the only thing more dreadful than their red-zone offense was the Ravens’ offense.
However, a 39-yard run by Griffin on third-and-11 from their own 24 gave the Ravens life at the Steelers 37. Then, a 19-yard run on third-and-9 by Justice Hill and another for 3 yards set up second-and-goal at the Steelers 1. But, with the Ravens out of timeouts, Gus Edwards was stopped for no gain by former Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley and tight end Luke Willson had a pass in the end zone knocked from his hands by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Ravens rushed for 93 yards on 17 attempts in the first half, giving them 720 yards rushing in the past 14 quarters against the Steelers.