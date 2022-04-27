The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo will kick through the chutes this weekend, with three days of wrangling and rodeo action planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The rodeo kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
Interviews and horsemanship competitions for the Stonyford Rodeo Queen competition will be held on Friday morning and the winners will be announced during the rodeo Friday night, starting at 5 p.m.
Keeping with tradition, the annual Stonyford Rodeo breakfast will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Bear Valley Indian Valley Fire Protection District, 5122 E Paris Rd., Stonyford. The meal will be served from 7-10 a.m. and costs $12 per person.
On Saturday, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and scrambled eggs will be served. On Sunday, french toast, biscuits and gravy, sausage and scrambled eggs will be available. Juice, milk and coffee will also be served both days.
The annual rodeo parade will make its way through the main drag of Stonyford on Saturday morning, starting from Indian Valley Elementary at 10 a.m. and ending at the rodeo grounds, where another full day of roping and wrangling is scheduled, starting at 1 p.m. The parade will feature several horseback riding groups, local politicians and civic groups, and the always interesting Corkill Ranch Wild Bunch. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Spirit of Rodeo Lives On.”
Grand Marshal for the 2022 Parade and Rodeo is Jacque Ray. The rodeo is dedicated to Jacque and her husband Phil, who passed away in July 2021, according to a release issued by the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association.
“In 2005-2007, Phil and Jacque built their dream home on the 4Q ranch property in Stonyford,” read the release. “They were both active in local affairs, especially the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association. Phil worked as part of the arena ground crew for many years … Jacque is an active member. She paints lettering on fence signs, and works where needed on rodeo days. She is also very active with the Stonyford Museum and the Community Church.”
Jacuue’s daughter Lorna Langr and her granddaughter, Gabrielle DeSmet, will be riding with her in the Grand Marshal Surrey during the parade and the rodeo dedication.
Saturday’s rodeo will feature both PRCA and amateur contests. Musician Joseph Maslan will also be performing from 7-9:30 p.m. and will host a meet and greet as well.
For the second year in a row, Kelly Kenney will announce the 2022 rodeo and barrelman JJ Harrelson is returning for the fourth time.
New this year, specialty act Tomas Garcilazo will perform his award winning Charro roping act. According to Horsemen’s Association officials, he was the 2007 PRCA Specialty Act of the Year.
After breakfast on Sunday, a “Cowboy Church’’ featuring Pastor Daniel Reagan, of the Stonyford Community Church, will be held in the grandstands at 9 a.m. before the amateur rodeo begins at noon.
Tickets are available on the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association’s website as well as the following locations: Stonyford General Store, Stonyford; Carl’s Feed, Willows; Boot Barn, in Chico and Yuba City; Bucke’s Feed & Grain, Orland; Marie’s Lakeshore Feed, Clearlake; Rainbow Ag, Lakeport; and Ace Hardware, Arbuckle.
At the rodeo gates, tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12.
Tickets for the amateur events on Sunday can only be purchased at the gates and cost $5 for persons aged 13 and older. Children 12 and younger can attend for free. Parking is free.
For long-time fans of the Stonyford Rodeo, the book “75 Years and Counting: A History of the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association and the Stonyford Rodeo and Parade in Words and Pictures,” which commemorates the association’s 75th anniversary in 2018, is available to purchase on the Horsemen’s website or at selected area locations. The book costs $25 plus shipping and handling.
The Stonyford Rodeo Grandstands are located at 5104 East Park Rd. in Stonyford.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org.