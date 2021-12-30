The year 2021 brought with it the return of many traditional experiences to the mid-valley region.
High school and college sports contests in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa made their return but it wasn’t without a price.
To bring back local sports, athletic directors and administrators across the region had the task of trying to keep COVID-19 at bay within its school. It’s been challenging in each district and there have been more than a few pitfalls, including players and coaching personnel testing positive for the virus, canceled and postponed games across the region and safety protocols put in place to try and keep everyone safe.
It only took a month after sports returned to have 10 mid-valley schools, and Gridley, cancel or reschedule games due to COVID-19.
Sutter Union High School lost two games off its regular season football schedule due to the virus before bouncing back and winning a Northern Section-best 14th championship in its final year in the NSCIF.
Marysville volleyball had a game canceled in the fall when the visiting coach essentially walked out of the gymnasium due to the lack of masks being worn by fans, players and personnel.
There were a number of schools that had games canceled and shifted around throughout the season due to cases popping up and subsequent contact tracing amid the athletes and personnel.
“Our poor (administration) has been doing a lot of this with students in the classroom,” Yuba City Athletic Director Joel Seaman said this fall in an earlier report published in the Appeal. “It’s complicated due to vaccinated versus unvaccinated, symptoms versus no symptoms.”
Seaman said at one point this fall, YC was testing around 130 athletes each week.
Testing has continued across multiple districts as schools transition to the winter season.
At Live Oak High, the school continues to test athletes weekly per the county and California Department of Public Health guidance, Athletic Director Mike Owen said.
“We are continuing where we left off with basketball, soccer and wrestling. Nothing has changed at this point,” Owen said. “We appreciate all of the hard work that our COVID testing staff has done so far this year, and want to recognize their time during the holidays.”
Owen said at this point Live Oak is operating on a week-by-week basis when it comes to navigating the virus.
At Pierce in Colusa County, Athletic Director Michael Barber said the school is also participating in multiple sports, including a pair indoors.
While it is difficult having to continually test for COVID-19 in a sport like basketball that is played indoors, Barber said the school is thankful it is able to have a season this time around.
“(We’re) testing weekly for basketball players so they do not have to wear masks while playing,” Barber said. “If a player tests positive, unvaccinated players on the team have been required to quarantine for 10 days. Hoping this changes with the new (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) adjustment to quarantining.”
Pierce does have a solid vaccination rate at this point in the pandemic, according to Barber.
“Due to confidentiality, the only thing I can say is that just more than half of our athletes are vaccinated,” Barber said.
Pierce continues its winter sports season Jan. 4 when it tips off league at home against Willows beginning at 7 p.m.