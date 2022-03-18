It had been almost three years since the Sutter Union High softball team had lost a game.
The Huskies had mounted a 49-game win streak over three partial seasons, which was the fourth longest streak in California, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Sutter began the 2022 season at 7-0 when it came across perhaps its stiffest challenge at home Thursday against unbeaten Elk Grove, a Division I school ranked third in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Elk Grove is a much bigger school than Sutter, because when Sutter moves to the Sac-Joaquin Section next year it will be in a D-V league with area teams Marysville, Wheatland and Lindhurst.
“We know we are the small school out (here), but we try to push ourselves to see what we can do,” said Sutter senior Riley Wickum.
Wickum and Sutter failed to get that home-and-home sweep over Elk Grove after Thundering Herd starter Aissa Silva silenced the Husky bats for seven innings in a 7-0 shutout to end Sutter’s streak at 49 games.
Silva, a junior, struck out 17 and allowed three hits – the first coming in the bottom of sixth – to avenge last season’s 5-2 loss at home to the Huskies. It was a tough day at the plate for a Sutter team that is hitting nearly 100 points higher than the MaxPreps national average in batting average through seven games recorded.
However, Sutter struggled against Silva, striking out a combined nine times through the first three innings as Elk Grove (8-0) built an early 5-0 lead.
It wasn’t until sophomore Olivia Bauer fought one off for a single up the middle in the sixth that Sutter officially got into the hits column. Bauer would be left stranded after Ella Jolley popped out and Wickum struck out to end the frame.
Wickum, who is bound for Division I Cal State Northridge next year, admitted there was some pressure on Sutter coming into the Elk Grove matchup.
Wickum, the team’s top arm, tried to match Silva pitch-for-pitch during her masterpiece. Outside of a tough second inning when Sutter allowed five runs with two outs to get down 5-0, Wickum pitched well enough to win. Through seven innings, Wickum allowed only a handful of balls into the outfield, including a couple that could have easily resulted in outs. Perhaps Elk Grove’s best swing came in the top half of the fifth when Jenna Porto took one to the right-center gap for a double with no outs.
Porto would score on an infield groundout to extend the Thundering Herd’s lead to 6-0.
“Elk Grove is a phenomenal team and anybody can anybody on any given day,” Sutter head coach Stefanie Danna said. “From here what do we do? We go back to work. We reset and get ready for the rest of the season.”
The last time Sutter lost a game was April 13, 2019, to East Nicolaus. The last time it was shutout was earlier that same year by Las Plumas – a school that Sutter plays on Tuesday at home beginning at 4 p.m.
“It’s time to go to work and play Sutter softball,” Danna said.
Even though it is tough to lose, especially when there is a lot on the line against a team as talented as Elk Grove, Danna looks to bring positivity into the Sutter dugout each time the team takes the field.
“The biggest thing is staying positive with them and making sure that they know that you have confidence in them,” Danna said. “They are already going to put the pressure on themselves when it is a game like that and your backs are against the wall.”
Danna said the loss to Elk Grove will single-handedly prepare Sutter for a run at a Northern Section title in its final year in the NSCIF. Sutter, like all spring teams in California, have not played for a section title in nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A portion of Sutter’s senior class has not had a playoff game since 2019.
Wickum said this year the team’s No. 1 focus is getting back to the playoffs and winning another NSCIF championship.
“We’re going to keep pushing and giving 100 percent to finish out the season strong,” Wickum said.
River Valley 9, Colfax 1
In other action Thursday, River Valley softball took down Colfax, 9-1, behind a two-run home run from Diana Hall in the bottom of the first.
Abby Shackelford and Sam Hall each went 3-for-4 to lead the way for the Falcons (6-3-1) at the plate.
Korrie Almond added two hits.
In the circle, Almond fired a two-hit complete game with 12 strikeouts.
Colfax fell to 3-4 on the year.
Yuba City 7, Oakmont 1
The Honkers toppled a top-30 team in the Sac Joaquin Thursday with a 7-1 win over Oakmont.
Lexi Dell went 3-for-4 with a run batted in, while Bella McCleary added a couple hits, scored twice and collected an RBI for the Honkers (2-3).
In the circle, Allyssa Williams fired a two-hit complete game with six strikeouts. She allowed one unearned run in the win.
Oakmont fell to 4-2.