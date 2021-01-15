Pierce High School senior Katie Williams speaks at the “Let Them Play” rally Friday at LaVanche Hursch Park in Arbuckle. It was one of a number of statewide rallies that took place across California by students and parents advocating for the reopening of high school athletics this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arbuckle was one of 83 communities across the state that held “Let Them Play” rallies on Friday.
featured
Students push for a return to high school athletics this year
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
How I spent time during the pandemic
By way of "personal development," here's what I did (or at least thought about doing) while we were sheltering in place and/or avoiding travel and people.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Tehama County announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule
- Woman tries to rescue roommate, but house fire claims his life
- Shipping containers turned to homes
- Some local health workers have refused COVID-19 vaccine
- State lifts regional stay home order
- Man killed in residential Linda fire identified
- Police Blotter: January 10, 2021
- Cyclist suffers major injuries after collision with vehicle
- Man convicted of 2018 murder sentenced to 25 years
- Yuba-Sutter seeing glimmer of hope in latest COVID numbers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships