Pierce High School senior Katie Williams speaks at the “Let Them Play” rally Friday at LaVanche Hursch Park in Arbuckle. It was one of a number of statewide rallies that took place across California by students and parents advocating for the reopening of high school athletics this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arbuckle was one of 83 communities across the state that held “Let Them Play” rallies on Friday. 

Tags

Recommended for you