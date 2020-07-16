For those stuck at home desperately seeking some summertime entertainment, Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin opened a summer camp this week for the first of four sessions featuring plenty of outdoor activities for the area and out of town youth to soak in.
Quarry Camp is a half-day program with sessions running from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Session one ends today (Friday, July 17), session two (July 20-24), session three (July 27-31), and session four (Aug. 3-7).
Arts and crafts, rock climbing, and aerial challenge courses are just a few adventure activities at Quarry Camp. Summer camp spaces are available by the week and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt as a part of the sign-up process.
Like most, if not all, events and activities these days, Quarry Park Adventures is not immune to creating a COVID-frienly environment. The park is in accordance with both state and local regulations and features plenty of safety protocol for individuals to follow.
For more on safety precautions regarding COVID-19, visit https://bit.ly/2OwpPr5.
To register call 916-824-1680 to reserve your child’s spot in the session of your choice. Cost is $180 per week, with the age groups ranging from 5-7 years old, 8-11 years old, and 12-15 years old.