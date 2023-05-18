Despite a new section and league, the Sutter Union High baseball team ended up right back where it has been the last two full seasons and postseasons.
The No. 1 seeded Huskies took down No. 4 Hughson in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals Wednesday on the road, 5-3, to clinch the series and advance back to a section final for a third straight season.
Sutter won Northern Section titles in its division in 2022 and 2019 (there were no playoffs in ’21 and ’20).
Sutter will meet No. 3 Bradshaw Christian in the SJS D-V final. Dates, times and location of the section championship will be announced today, Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson said.
The Pride (22-5) upset No. 2 Colfax, a co-champs in the Pioneer Valley League with Sutter (22-5-1), 2-0 to get to the finals, which will be played next week.
Sutter earned its spot in the finals with the help of a three-pitcher arsenal starting with Matt Lorenz. The senior threw four innings of two-run, three-hit ball before giving way to relievers Kasey Combo and Logan Yacavace, the latter registered the save.
Yacavace received insurance in the seventh when Rylan Giovannoni powered a solo shot with two outs in the top half of the inning to give Sutter a 5-3 advantage.
It was the second home run of Giovannoni’s varsity career, and it helped guide Sutter back to the finals for a third time since 2019.
The winner of the D-V finals head to the Northern California Regional.