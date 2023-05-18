SUtitlebound.jpg

Matt Lorentz sliding into second earlier in the series against Hughson. Sutter clinched the semifinal 2-0 to get to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Despite a new section and league, the Sutter Union High baseball team ended up right back where it has been the last two full seasons and postseasons. 

The No. 1 seeded Huskies took down No. 4 Hughson in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals Wednesday on the road, 5-3, to clinch the series and advance back to a section final for a third straight season.

