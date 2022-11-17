Championship tickets will be punched tonight all across the mid-valley region from as far south as Sutter and East Nicolaus over to Colusa where the RedHawks hope to earn their first Northern Section title appearance since 2009.

The RedHawks, seeded No. 2 in NSCIF Division IV bracket, will host No. 3 Durham tonight at 6 p.m. in Colusa. 

