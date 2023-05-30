It’s state playoff time for prep baseball and softball this week, and in the mid-valley region the Sutter Union High baseball team stands alone locally earning an area-best No. 1 seed in the Northern California state playoffs that opened Tuesday around the state.

Sutter (23-5-1), fresh off its ninth section title in 10 years last week when it took down Bradshaw Christian in 13 innings, opened up the Northern California state Division IV playoffs with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Athenian (10-15) in the first round. The win puts the Huskies into the semifinals set for Thursday against No. 5 Hillsdale at Sutter Union High School. The regional championship is set for Saturday at the highest available. The No. 2 seed in D-IV, Santa Teresa (San Jose) was upset by seventh-seeded Stevenson, 5-1 in a game played early Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you