It’s state playoff time for prep baseball and softball this week, and in the mid-valley region the Sutter Union High baseball team stands alone locally earning an area-best No. 1 seed in the Northern California state playoffs that opened Tuesday around the state.
Sutter (23-5-1), fresh off its ninth section title in 10 years last week when it took down Bradshaw Christian in 13 innings, opened up the Northern California state Division IV playoffs with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Athenian (10-15) in the first round. The win puts the Huskies into the semifinals set for Thursday against No. 5 Hillsdale at Sutter Union High School. The regional championship is set for Saturday at the highest available. The No. 2 seed in D-IV, Santa Teresa (San Jose) was upset by seventh-seeded Stevenson, 5-1 in a game played early Tuesday.
Stevenson makes its second straight trip to the regional semifinals and will take on No. 3 Gridley Thursday in Gridley.
Colusa (26-4-1), following a second straight Northern Section title, earned a No. 7 seed in the NorCal D-III bracket and fell to No. 2 Central Catholic, 10-4 Tuesday. CC was a top-20 team out of the Sac-Joaquin Section at 21-8-1 after its section title.
Carmel (18-12) is the top seed in D-III.
East Nicolaus, a Division V team out of the Northern Section, was moved up to D-II for the state softball playoffs, earning a date with Vacaville (29-2), a top-3 team out of the SJS all season.
The Spartans took down Vacaville at home, 6-4 Tuesday to get a semifinal date with No. Notre Dame (Salinas) Thursday at 4 p.m. in East Nicolaus.
East Nicolaus won its section for a fourth straight year and entered state playoffs at 28-1-1.
Willow Glen (San Jose) is the top seed in D-II. The Rams (20-7) were a top-10 team out of the Central Coast Section, according to MaxPreps.