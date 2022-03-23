Helped by its fifth straight win on Tuesday, the Sutter Union High baseball team moved into the top-5 in the latest edition of MaxPreps’ Northern Section poll that updates each week.
Sutter (7-1) trails only Pleasant Valley, Chico, Shasta and Colusa (11-0) in that order. The Huskies have won five straight games since their extra-inning loss to Wheatland. On Tuesday against Butte View League foe Las Plumas, Logan Rasmussen, Leighton Tarke and Joey Diaz each had two hits while senior pitcher Tyler Hancock struck out 10 batters in four innings to help the Huskies topple LP, 17-0.
Sutter wraps up its series with LP on the road Friday at 4 p.m.
A notable drop in the mid-valley was Wheatland (6-6), which fell out of the NSCIF top-10 to No. 17 this week. The Pirates have lost three of four games and boast a 2.2 strength of schedule, according to MaxPreps’ calculations. Wheatland concludes its series with Orland on the road Friday at 4 p.m.
East Nicolaus No. 1 in softball poll
East Nicolaus (6-0) grabbed the No. 1 spot over Sutter this week. Sutter lost its first game in three partial seasons last week at home against Elk Grove, of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Sutter (8-1) is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Wheatland (11-0) at No. 3 and Live Oak (8-1) at No. 4.
East Nicolaus traveled to Wheatland for a game late Wednesday that did not finish by the publication of the Appeal.
Sac-Joaquin Section rankings
In softball, Marysville (5-3) is ranked a mid-valley-best 24th this week, just behind Oak Ridge and ahead of Bella Vista.
River Valley sits five spots behind Marysville at No. 29 with a 7-4-1 record. Yuba City (2-5) comes in 63rd in the SJS. Up next for the Honkers is the first of two battles with RV Friday at 4 p.m. at River Valley. YC is 12-1 against RV since 2014.
The teams split the pandemic-restricted season a year ago.
In baseball, Marysville (7-2) moved up six spots to No. 24 in the section, while YC (2-7) fell to 63rd in the SJS. The Honkers still boast a higher strength of schedule rating than Marysville but have lost four straight in the Capital Valley Conference.
YC hosts Inderkum in CVC action today at 6 p.m. at Winship Field.
Marysville has won four straight games, including a win over the NSCIF’s 10th-ranked East Nicolaus Spartans.
Baseball and softball are both scheduled to have a complete regular and postseason format for the first time since 2019.