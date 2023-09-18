Three sacks, two forced turnovers and its first shutout helped the Sutter Union High football team win its Pioneer Valley League opener over Marysville, 26-0 Friday at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of Marysville High School.

The win moved Sutter to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league heading into a home game against Colfax Friday at Wayne Gadberry Field on the campus of Sutter Union High School.

