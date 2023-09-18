Three sacks, two forced turnovers and its first shutout helped the Sutter Union High football team win its Pioneer Valley League opener over Marysville, 26-0 Friday at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of Marysville High School.
The win moved Sutter to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league heading into a home game against Colfax Friday at Wayne Gadberry Field on the campus of Sutter Union High School.
For the Huskies, it was another strong defensive showing led by 14 tackles from Josh Garvin and sacks by Eric St. Onge, Brandon Dobson and Tristan Leal. In the secondary, sophomore Max Bringgold also intercepted one of Marysville quarterback Jace Erickson’s passes to set the offense back in motion.
Sutter senior quarterback Jagger Beck passed for 136 yards on seven completions and two touchdowns to no interceptions. Beck also ran one in, while running back Tristan Watkins rushed for a team-high 119 yards and a score in the win.
Dennis Syders rushed for 84 yards for Marysville (3-2) in a losing effort.
Twelve Bridges 55, Wheatland 6
Unbeaten Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, jumped all over Wheatland Union High, en route to a 55-6 win Friday night.
The Raging Rhinos were up at halftime, 52-6.
Wheatland quarterback Jack Phillips completed 5-of-7 passes for 102 yards and a score in the loss.
The Honkers kicked off the Capital Valley Conference against the MaxPreps’ 15th-ranked Sac-Joaquin Section Inderkum Tigers at home Saturday night.
Inderkum scored in each quarter and routed Yuba City, 62-0 at Honker Stadium on the campus of Yuba City High School.
Inderkum improved to 4-1, while Yuba City dropped to 2-3.
Bella Vista 45, River Valley 16
Yuba City’s rival, River Valley, dropped its league opener, 45-16 on the road to Bella Vista, falling to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the CVC.
Jackson McPeak rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in defeat.
The RedHawks went to 4-0 and earned their second shutout Friday against county rival Williams.
Quarterback Bo Coronado passed for over 200 yards and three scores, while Adan Travis rushed for three touchdowns and 147 yards to lead Colusa offensively.
Coronado’s scoring tosses went to Peyton Humphrey, William McCoy and Isaiah Travis.
The Bears moved to 3-1 with a dominant showing against Oroville on Friday. Pierce rushed for 99 yards and two scores, while Erick Montanez caught two touchdowns as well to take down Oroville in a nonleague battle.
On defense, Pierce’s Roberto Ramirez had a sack and an interception, returning it 50 yards.