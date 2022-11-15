Sutter blanks Ripon to advance to Sac-Joaquin D-V semifinals

Sutter’s Troy Brucie cuts inward while returning a Ripon punt at home Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V quarterfinals in Sutter.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Sutter Union High football picked up where they left off after a 10-0 regular season on Friday as it beat Ripon, 14-0 at home to advance to the semifinals of the San Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. 

A pivotal touchdown for the Huskies finally opened up scoring at the end of the third quarter. With the ball on Ripon’s 15 and less than a minute in the quarter, junior quarterback Jagger Beck dropped back with time and fired a bullet to senior running back Luke Miller striding through space between defenders at the goal line. The score put the Huskies up 7-0 as time expired in the third quarter. 

