Sutter blanks Ripon to advance to Sac-Joaquin D-V semifinals

Sutter Union High football picked up where they left off after a 10-0 regular season on Friday as it beat Ripon, 14-0 at home to advance to the semifinals of the San Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
A pivotal touchdown for the Huskies finally opened up scoring at the end of the third quarter. With the ball on Ripon’s 15 and less than a minute in the quarter, junior quarterback Jagger Beck dropped back with time and fired a bullet to senior running back Luke Miller striding through space between defenders at the goal line. The score put the Huskies up 7-0 as time expired in the third quarter.
“I knew that touchdown pass was going to be there,” said head coach Ryan Reynolds about the crucial touchdown.
Another huge play to add to the Huskies’ night was a pick-six by senior linebacker Dylan Humes to seal the deal for Sutter with only three minutes to go in the contest. Humes cut off a short pass near the Huskies sideline and returned it 15 yards uncontested for the touchdown to put Sutter ahead 14-0.
“He’s done that a few times this year … to come up big in games for us,” Reynolds said.“It put it out of reach.”
On top of that, the defense remained strong all night long. It forced several three-and-outs and a turnover on downs – a fumble forced by senior linebacker Joey Bicknell and recovered by senior linebacker Joseph Martinez. Senior Jeffrey Azevedo topped off the night with another interception in the final minutes of the game to truly put it away.
On the offensive side, the Huskies’ scoring drive was sparked on an elusive 30-yard rush by senior back Troy Brucie and a third down run by senior Robbie Faupula, in which he broke several tackles for a critical first down.
Sutter looks forward to its next playoff bout.
“One of our biggest attributes in our program is preparing, and we’re very meticulous in preparing for opponents,” Reynolds asserted on their upcoming fixture.
The Huskies will take on No. 5 Escalon on Friday, Nov. 18 for a chance to move on to the championship of the SJS Division V playoffs.
“They are the real deal,” said Reynolds. “We have a war on our hands no doubt.”
Escalon heads into the contest 9-3 to the Huskies 11-0 record, proving to be a compelling matchup.