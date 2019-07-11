Just one night after the Sutter Buttes Major team won the District 2 title, the Minor team followed suit as they defeated runner-up Sutter Area by a final score of 12-2.
“I’m so proud of all these kids. They fought hard all game long and showed no quit,” head coach Kam Singh said.
The Buttes relied on pitcher Sam Cheatle who threw three and 1/3 scoreless innings while also knocking in two RBI’s at the plate.
Other notable performances for the Sutter Buttes Minor team included the following players:
-Gonzalo Tavares, who pitched two innings and had three RBI.
-Daylan Duncan, who had two RBI at the plate.
-Landyn Singh, who had a double and two RBI.
-Owen Smith, who had one double and an RBI.
-Hunter Hall, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
“Another player who really contributed to this championship run is pitcher Max Gruth,” Singh said. “He didn’t pitch tonight but he was crucial in getting us here and I can’t commend him enough.”
The Sutter Buttes will now prepare for this weekend when they head to McKinleyville to represent District 2 in the sections tournament.