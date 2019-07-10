Winning a championship is hard enough, but maintaining a perfect record is even tougher. However, if you’re a member of the Sutter Buttes Little League team, you wouldn’t have it any other way.
Tuesday night, the Sutter Buttes defeated Kelseyville by a final score of 11-6 to secure the District 2 Major Little League Championship.
The Buttes had notable performances that led to the title on Tuesday night, but some of the key players included the following all-stars:
-Ezera Hilleary, who threw four innigns only giving up four hits and six runs.
-Dane LeBlanc, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.
-Braden Scritchfield, who went 3-for-4.
-Wyatt Lane, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
-Bothe Parker McVey, who scored two runs on the night.
The Sutter Buttes will now represent District 2 in the sections tournament held in Sutter Area on Sunday.