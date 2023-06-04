Almost a year ago to the day, the Sutter Union High softball team danced on its homefield following a Northern California Regional Division III championship over Central of Fresno.
One of the spectators during the softball finale was Riley Wickum’s little brother, Brady Wickum, a freshman phenom who a few weeks before was called up to the varsity baseball team for its playoff run.
Wickum equaled his older sister, Riley Wickum’s accomplishment on Saturday when the top-seeded Sutter Union High baseball team dominated No. 3 Gridley, 10-1 in the Northern California Regional Division IV final at Arata Field on the campus of Sutter Union High School.
Wickum drove in three of Sutter’s 10 runs on a pair of scoring base hits in his first two at-bats to lead the Husky offense to its first NorCal championship in school history.
“She didn’t really say much,” said Wickum, when asked if Riley mentioned anything about the game Saturday. “I was just glad to get it this year because I wanted to compete with her. We are talking (stuff) to each other all the time.”
With most of Sutter’s lineup returning, including two of its most dominating arms, Wickum said Saturday’s championship could be the start to something magical building at the Buttes.
Logan Yacavace, who received the game ball following his complete-game five-hitter, in which he struck out six, is one of the top-notch faces on the mound returning to the Huskies in 2024. His 2023 finale left many on the field in blue and gold salivating for more.
“(Yacavace) is one of our guys that we go to in big-game situations,” Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said. “He is not scared of the moment and he came up big today.”
Yacavace is a championship pitcher, Peterson said, dating back to the team’s Sac-Joaquin Section championship last month when the junior right-hander struck out 10 in 6.2 innings of shutout ball.
Yacavace was aided in Saturday’s NorCal championship run by a group that put up 10 runs in the season finale, including 4 in the third, 3 in the fifth and a solo shot off the bat of Rylan Giovannoni in the bottom of the sixth to close out Sutter’s offense.
“These guys were locked in,” Peterson said. “Honestly I think it worked to our favor that (Gridley) beat us the first time, so (my guys) played with a chip on their shoulders. They wanted to leave no doubt.”
Sutter (26-5-1) closed the season on a 10-game win streak and the most victories since 2019.
“We have a bond with this team and the seniors, we wanted to get a ‘W’ for them on their last game on this field,” Yacavace said.
Meanwhile, Gridley (17-6), a team that threw back-to-back freshmen on the mound in a state championship game, will regroup next year to aim for a second straight Northern Section championship banner.
The Bulldogs’ lone run at Sutter came off the bat of one of their freshman arms, Tanner Abbott, who sliced a scoring base hit to left-center in the third, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.