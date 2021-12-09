The Sutter Union High and Pierce football teams recently represented the Northern Section in championship weekend, with Sutter coming away with the Division III title and Pierce finishing runner-up in D-IV.
Both squads were well represented on the all-league squads that were recently announced, which is the first of a two-part series of postseason accolades.
The second is all-section teams put together by area coaches and media outlets that will be released at a later date.
Sutter earned both the Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Player awards of the Butte View League following its 10-2 season.
Running back Nic Fisher earned Offensive MVP honors following his year where he rushed for 889 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. Leighton Tarke was BVL Defensive MVP. Tarke averaged nearly 10 tackles per game for 116 total in his senior season.
Fisher and Tarke were joined on the all-league team by teammates Joseph Martinez (LB), Anthony Caracciola (LB), D’Angelo Acosta (CB), Tyler Hancock (center), Jared Emery (tackle), Trevor Eck (quarterback) and Troy Brucie (running back).
Gridley’s all-league representatives included Antonio Sormano (tackle), Greyson Sannar (LB), Andrew Englemann (WR/DE), Aiden Gomez (LB), Brett Farr (WR), Angel Castaneda (WR) and Michael Ryan (RB).
At Wheatland, Jordan Beban (RB/SS), Hayden Webb (OL/DL), Anthony D’amato (LB) and Kayden Glover ( WR/FS) made all-league.
Sacramento Valley League
Pierce got six on the SVL team, led by Kaden Davis (NG), Iain Kalfsbeek (RB/LB), Brandon Saavedra (DE), Daniel Gonzalez (RB/DB), Bryce Murphy (QB/FS) and Manuel Lopez (FB).
Pierce finished 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the SVL, with its lone loss in league coming at Paradise.
The Bears then advanced to the D-IV final where they fell at University Prep, 27-7.
East Nicolaus senior Garrett McCray was named Defensive MVP of the SVL. The Spartans, who advanced to the D-IV semifinals, also had Dalton Novak (WR/DB), Jake Towns (OL/DL), Jayden Bendure (RB/LB), Kent Earhart (WR/DB) and Tyler Grigsby (QB) earn all-SVL status.
In Colusa, the RedHawks got three on the all-SVL team, including Emanuel Frias (QB), Nick Price (RB) and Marco Cano (tackle).
Live Oak’s all-league representative was Thomas Miskell (LB).
Mid-Valley League
Williams was rewarded following its league title with eight on the all-league team, including both the MVP and Coach of the Year awards.
Jayr Ramirez ( RB/LB) earned league MVP, while Jeff Lemus was Coach of the Year. Making the all-league from Williams were Lorenzo Ruvalcaba (LB), Omar Lomeli (QB), Oscar Mendoza (DE/OL), Arturo Orneles (DB), Michael Cervantes (DB) and Gustavo Garcia (DE).