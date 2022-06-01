The Sutter Union High softball team won its first Northern California Division III Regional playoff game Tuesday with a 4-0 win at home over San Rafael.
After back-to-back years of no playoffs, Sutter and the rest of Northern California officially transitioned to a NorCal Regional format for baseball and softball. The Huskies (29-1) earned the top-seed and will host through the tournament, which culminates with the NorCal final Saturday at the highest seed available.
To get to the final, Sutter, which came in ranked No. 21 in this week’s Cal-Hi Sports state rankings, will host No. 4 Bullard (24-9) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. today (Thursday) in Sutter. In the MaxPreps era, Sutter and Bullard have met once, with Bullard winning 10-1 in April 2016.
Bullard eliminated No. 5 Wheatland (27-5) with a 7-1 win in Tuesday’s opening round.
The other semifinal features No. 3 East Nicolaus (29-2) traveling to Fresno to take on No. 2 Central (20-10), which has an enrollment of over 4,000 students. East Nicolaus comes in at approximately 300.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to the NorCal final against the winner of Sutter and Bullard.
East Nicolaus took down Hanford on Tuesday in the first round behind a complete-game 10-strikeout effort from junior Meika Lauppe. At the plate, East Nicolaus’ Danni Farris and Jerzie Brown each collected two hits, with Brown driving in a run for the Spartans.
NorCal baseball
Colusa, the top-seed in the first NorCal D-IV tournament, advanced with a 5-4 win over No. 8 Branson for its first NorCal win.
The RedHawks (32-0) will host No. 4 Christopher (13-16), a school with over a 1,600 student enrollment out of Gilroy, in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.
Christopher advanced by Calaveras, the Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV champ, 10-3 in the opening round. If the seeds hold, Colusa, a school of less than 400 students, will host its first NorCal final Saturday.
“We feel lucky to be the one-seed in our division, which is always special,” Colusa head coach Eric Lay said in a statement to the Appeal. “It’s tough to tell whether we are over or underseeded. We do know that everyone left, regardless of division, is a great team.
The other half of the D-IV bracket pits No. 2 Bradshaw Christian against No. 6 St. Mary’s today at 4 p.m.
In D-III, NSCIF champion Sutter had its season come to an end Tuesday on the road against Rio Americano, 15-5.
Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said the squad did its best to compete in what he felt was a difficult placement for the first NorCal tournament.
“We expected to be seeded around Division IV for NorCals,” Peterson said in a statement.
Sutter got behind early to the SJS D-II runner-up, then allowed nine runs to the Raiders in the fifth, putting the 10-run rule in effect.
In a losing effort, Rylan Giovannoni and Landon Sable each had two hits while Sable drove in a run.
Sutter finished its season at 25-7-1. Next year, SUHS transitions to the Sac-Joaquin Section for all sports.
Rio Americano moves onto the semifinals today.
To purchase tickets for all NorCal games, visit https://gofan.co/CIF and search for your school.