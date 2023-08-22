Both the Sutter Union High and Yuba City football team’s lopsided wins were rewarded in Monday’s MaxPreps.com Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings published weekly through the regular season.
Sutter (1-0), following its 54-7 win over Carson, Nevada, is ranked 29th, while Yuba City (1-0) sits No. 32 after it took down Natomas, 45-12.
Marysville also won its opener over Woodland, yet remains much lower in the rankings at No. 84 heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.
The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, according to MaxPreps.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported. Missing scores and games can be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page.
Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games, MaxPreps stated.
Sutter, which travels to the Northern Section’s fourth-best team in Chico on Friday, is the highest ranked team in the mid-valley and in the Pioneer Valley League.
Escalon, the Huskies’ one and only loss a year ago in the SJS Division V semifinals, came in ranked 12th after its 20-14 win last week over Golden Valley of Merced.
Folsom tops the SJS rankings.
Yuba City comes in three spots below Sutter and is one of two Capital Valley Conference teams ranked in the top-40. Inderkum, which travels to Yuba City on Sept. 16, came in ranked 21st after its 50-34 loss to Del Oro.
The Honkers play to host to Galena of Nevada at 7 p.m. on Friday at Honker Stadium in its home-opener. Galena (1-0) is 27th in the state according to MaxPreps rankings, and 21st in Division 5A. The Grizzlies blanked Spring Creek (Nevada), 24-0 last week.
