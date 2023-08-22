Sutter1 0823.jpg

Sutter leads the area at No. 29 in the Sac-Joaquin Section in MaxPreps’ weekly computerized rankings published throughout the season.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Both the Sutter Union High and Yuba City football team’s lopsided wins were rewarded in Monday’s MaxPreps.com Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings published weekly through the regular season.

Sutter (1-0), following its 54-7 win over Carson, Nevada, is ranked 29th, while Yuba City (1-0) sits No. 32 after it took down Natomas, 45-12.

