With the grueling stretch of the regular season over, it’s time for the softball playoffs for both the Northern Section and Sac-Joaquin Section.
For most teams in the mid-valley, playoffs begin Tuesday outside of a few high-seeded squads.
East Nicolaus is the exception to the Tuesday rule after finding out it earned a No. 2 seed and bye into the semifinals of the NSCIF Division V bracket to be played Thursday at home. The Spartans (26-1-1) ended the regular season ranked No. 1 both the overall section and in D-V by MaxPreps, yet received the second-seed by the NSCIF committee on Friday.
Los Molinos (19-8) is the No. 1 seed in D-V and will host throughout the bracket. Both teams won their respective leagues.
East Nicolaus was undefeated up until Thursday when it fell on a walk-off by Makayla Schamanski as Sutter won for the third straight time (and eighth of nine contests) in the series, 1-0.
East Nic starter and future Arizona State Sun Devil Meika Lauppe struck out five in six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run in the loss.
Sutter (25-1) won the Pioneer Valley League in its first year and grabbed the No. 1 seed in the SJS D-V playoffs. The Huskies, winners of 80 of 82 games the last three seasons, open against No. 8 Woodland Christian (12-8) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Woodland won the Central Valley California League and finished ranked 85th in Thursday’s MaxPreps poll.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Wheatland earned a No. 3 seed in the SJS D-V bracket following its 18-8 season where it wrapped up the final MaxPreps poll ranked 31st in the section. Marysville (14-7) will be on the road at No. 4 seed Orestimba in the playoffs Tuesday. The Indians were ranked 42nd in Thursday’s final regular season poll.
Wheatland and Marysville finished tied for second in the PVL and were adjusted in section seeding courtesy of a coin flip, according to league tie breaking rules.
River Valley and Yuba City both missed the playoffs. The Falcons finished an area-best fifth in the Capital Valley Conference following a 7-9 season.
NSCIF playoffs
Gridley (14-6) and Colusa (11-13) grabbed the final two spots, respectively, in the NSCIF D-IV bracket that opens on Tuesday. Colusa was fourth in the Sac Valley League, while Gridley was third in the Butte View League.
All Sac-Joaquin Section tickets will be available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS. In the Northern Section, tickets can be purchased by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.
