After having recently faced off in the West Valley tournament last weekend, Yuba City and Sutter pressed the rewind button as they dueled it out on the hardwood Wednesday night. Fortunately for the Husky fans in attendance, Sutter won in straight sets, 3-0.
“We had some really great support behind us tonight in this crowd,” said Sutter head coach Ann Reynolds. “They were loud and it was great to see them turn this into an environment where we hold the advantage,” she added.
Sutter came out of the gates firing as they notched numerous kills around the net. Anytime it felt like Yuba City would get even the slightest rhythm, Mikenzie Johnson and Carlie Reische were there to make blocks at the net on defense.
“She (Johnson) has improved her game so much since last year, I’m really proud of the way she played tonight,” coach Reynolds said.
After taking the first set by a score of 25-13, Yuba City would look to try and close the gap in the second set.
The Honkers gave everything they had, but ultimately the Huskies were maintaining their momentum in the second set.
“What I love about this group is I don’t have to do much in terms of making sure they’re ready to go,” Reynolds said. “They all spend so much time together off the court so it makes for a tight-knit group that is constantly motivating one another,” she added.
Amber Alexander was ready to serve with her team holding a 21-15 lead in the second set. Three points and two aces later, Alexander capped off the set for Sutter.
“I knew I had to keep things going for us,” Alexander said. “We have the ability to be great this season, we just have to keep battling.”
Heading into the third set up 2-0, the Huskies would face a little more hardship, as the Honkers weren’t ready to go away just yet.
Yuba City’s Gracie Turk made multiple plays around the net including a monster spike to sway the momentum a little in her team’s favor.
Down 12-10 the Honkers knew they were back in it. That’s when Sutter would rely on some newcomer talent.
Foreign exchange student athlete Sarah Lutz started to let her name be known as she made a variety of clutch plays in the third set. Whether it was diving for a dig or spiking a kill at the net, the student section began to take notice.
Chants of ‘Switzerland! Switzerland! Switzerland!’ began to fill the gym as the Swiss phenom helped Sutter regain a large lead and eventually hold on for a 25-22 set win.
“Sarah is one of those players that just makes a coach smile on the sideline,” Reynolds said. “I mean anytime you have player like Sarah who can do it all when it matters, I mean c’mon,” the coach added.
Sutter’s offense was led by Lutz with 11 kills and Jaya Bains with 10 assists. Other notable performances from Wednesday night included Maddy Kunkle who tallied 15 assists for the Huskies as well as Alexander who notched six digs defensively.
Sutter (4-3) will host Pierce tonight at 6 p.m. Meanwhile Yuba City (0-3) will have time off before facing Antelope on Sept. 10.