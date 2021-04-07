The Sutter High baseball team got a familiar foe on Wednesday to conclude this year’s Spring Classic. It was Colfax again visiting Arata Field to take on Sutter for the third time in seven games.
The Huskies used Connor Babler to silence the Colfax arsenal, which the junior did through four innings while his offense put up five early runs, helping Sutter build an eventual 12-4 win over Colfax to claim the best-of-three series between the schools.
Sutter and Colfax will meet once more this season on April 14 in Placer County.
Sutter (3-4) ignited its attack in the bottom of the first when it sent eight to the plate and scored four runs off a couple hits and defensive miscues.
The big hit came from Alex McDermott, who lined a ball into the gap of right-center field that ricocheted off the outfielder’s glove for a two-run double, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Landon Cooper got the other hit to plate Kyle Giovannoni, who reached on a walk.
Babler allowed a couple infield singles through the fourth to keep Colfax hitters at bay until a last-ditch attempt in the top half of the fifth inning.
Colfax’s Dylan Stallions led off with another infield single, while Jay Patterson singled through the other half of the infield to get runners into scoring position early in the inning. Colfax later loaded the bases and earned back-to-back run-scoring walks to trim the deficit down to 5-2.
But Babler would lock in from there and get Michaelangelo Taylor out on a called strike three to end the threat.
“He’s our No. 3 guy,” Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said. “What makes him so valuable is we use him as a starter and reliever. He’s reliable out of the bullpen or as a starter.”
Sutter responded with five runs in the sixth to clinch the win.
Cooper finished 2-4 with three RBI, Leighton Tarke finished 3-3 with three runs scored and Logan Rasmussen collected a pair of hits with four RBI.
Sutter returns to competition on Monday, April 12 at home against River City out of West Sacramento.
Colfax (5-3) takes on Valley Christian of Roseville on Saturday at 11 a.m.