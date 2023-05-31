Rylan Giovannoni struck for three hits, while his classmate, Jagger Beck, fired a complete-game with 13 strikeouts to lead the Sutter Union High baseball team to its first Northern California regional victory in school history, 4-0 over Athenian Tuesday in Sutter.
The Huskies (24-5-1), the No. 1 seed in the NorCal Division IV playoffs, will host No. 5 Hillsdale (20-9), a program based out of San Mateo that is top-30 in the Central Coast Section, today at 4 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The NorCal championship is set for Saturday at the highest seed available.
“Pitching and defense have been key for us,” Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson said. “We have several pitchers who come in and get the job done. We also have not made an error on defense in the past four games.
Beck, just a junior but already committed to the University of Hawaii, improved to 10-1 on the hill with a 0.73 ERA and 123 strikeouts to just 23 walks in 67-plus innings pitched. Beck’s strikeout total is ninth in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.
At the plate, Landon Sable added two hits and drove in a run, while Jordan Lee added an RBI.
Up next is what Peterson called a “tough opponent,” in Hillsdale today.
“They are a solid hitting team with good athletes all over the field,” he said. “When you get to this point in the season you are going to see quality teams every game, so we need to have another strong effort to keep it going.”
East Nicolaus, a Division V team out of the Northern Section, earned its second-ever NorCal win Tuesday with a 6-4 triumph over Vacaville, a top-3 team out of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The Spartans (29-1-1), seeded second in the NorCal D-II playoffs, will host No. 3 Notre Dame of Salinas (21-7) today at 4 p.m. in East Nicolaus, The winner goes to the NorCal D-II final set at the highest seed available.
The other half of the bracket features No. 1 Willow Glen vs. No. 4 Bullard (Fresno).
East Nicolaus head softball coach Neil Stinson weighs in on the state of his team at this stage in the year.
“Our key to the run has been a very strong core group of players. We only graduated one player from last year’s team (Remmington Hewitt) who is playing at Oregon,” Stinson said. “Meika Lauppe (ASU) and Danni Farris (Pittsburgh) give us two D-I pitchers. Jerzie Brown, Aaliyah Tinoco, Audrey Gillespie, Adriana Nebuloni, Stevie Knight, Lexi Vega and Kira Mashburn all returned as starters. This team has great chemistry with 11 seniors and outstanding leadership in the middle of our defense.”
Today’s matchup in East Nicolaus is a battle of two teams in the MaxPreps state top-40, with Notre Dame at No. 22 and East Nicolaus 37.
Notre Dame will likely face Lauppe again, a pitcher coming in at 22-1 with a 0.13 ERA.
“I know that we will have respect for Notre Dame as they have played a very difficult schedule and have done very well,” Stinson said. “I’m sure they are well coached and will be ready.”