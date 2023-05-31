Rylan Giovannoni struck for three hits, while his classmate, Jagger Beck, fired a complete-game with 13 strikeouts to lead the Sutter Union High baseball team to its first Northern California regional victory in school history, 4-0 over Athenian Tuesday in Sutter. 

The Huskies (24-5-1), the No. 1 seed in the NorCal Division IV playoffs, will host No. 5 Hillsdale (20-9), a program based out of San Mateo that is top-30 in the Central Coast Section, today at 4 p.m. in the regional semifinals. 

