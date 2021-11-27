At times it looked bleak, even with some of the players, but the No. 1 seeded Sutter Union High football team eventually finished out its final year in the Northern Section the way it does almost every season.
As section champions.
It took one overtime possession, but Sutter persevered over No. 2 Paradise, thanks to a 27-yard field goal by Leighton Tarke and game-ending interception from Brice Stokes to clinch a 34-31 win over the Bobcats Saturday night in the Division III championship at Sutter’s Wayne Gadberry Field.
Sutter (10-1) earned the automatic bid to a Northern California state bowl game to close out its final year before moving into the Sac-Joaquin Section in 2022. NorCal matchups in each division will be finalized Sunday afternoon.
Paradise (9-2) battled Sutter all night, grabbing multiple leads, including a 31-24 advantage with 2 minutes, 1 second left in regulation.
The touchdown from Paradise’s Tyler Harrison was aided by a botched snap on third down from Sutter’s offense that enabled the Bobcats to take over at the Husky 16-yard line. Three plays later, Harrison motored in from 12 yards out to give Paradise the lead back.
“I never thought it would go down like this,” Sutter quarterback Trevor Eck said. “After we fumbled in the last two minutes I thought the game was over and my season was over.”
Eck recovered and led the Huskies on a two-minute drive where he completed all nine of his pass attempts to move Sutter 60 yards down the field. Eck capped the drive on a one-yard keeper essentially over the middle of his offensive line with six seconds left to cut the deficit to 31-30. Tarke converted the PAT to tie the game for the fifth time at 31 and force overtime.
“I couldn’t hear the play call at all so I was trying to guess what the (call) was and run it,” said Eck on the final drive in regulation. “(Coach) said, ‘Trips and I just guessed.’ The line played amazing, receivers came up with the ball and got out of bounds. Then we got down to the one and punched it in.”
Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said the two-minute drive was executed almost to perfection.
“It’s nothing new for us,” Reynolds said. “Credit to Trevor Eck, 9-for-9 on the final two-minute drive is unbelievable for a high school quarterback.”
In the extra session, Sutter got it first at the Paradise 25-yard line and moved it down to the 9 before Tarke again converted a key field goal to put Sutter on top for good.
However, Sutter still needed to preserve the championship with its defense -- a staple of the program almost every year -- and 2021 wouldn’t be any different capped by Stokes’ game-ending pick.
“Last drive I stayed in my zone, read the quarterback and made a play,” Stokes said. “(The) pass was a little behind, I don’t think the receiver completely knew it was going to be thrown to him.”
Stokes said credit goes to the entire unit after it bounced back from an early first-quarter touchdown -- the first playoff points that Sutter had given up -- 21 first-half points from Paradise and a vaunted run game led by Harrison, quarterback Braden Gonzales and power runner Daquan Lamar-Simmons that nearly upended Sutter in its final NSCIF title game.
“They were killing us in the run game so we (adjusted) some stuff at the defensive line,” Stokes said. “We had to get our heads back in the game and stay smart.”
Reynolds said of all the titles that he has helped Sutter claim during his tenure, 2021 could perhaps be the sweetest.
“There will never be another section title game played on this field because Sac-Joaquin plays at a neutral site so this is a historical moment,” Reynolds said. “These kids left a legacy that will last forever.”