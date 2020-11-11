Editor’s Note: High Schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are getting released for the upcoming fall season in January. If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
A lot will be different for high school sports in January assuming it’s able to be played amid an ongoing crisis surrounding COVID-19.
The Sutter High football team, winner of its 13th Northern Section title last year, enters a fresh season with a number of changes, most notably having a handful of Saturday games scheduled for the junior varsity and varsity teams.
Right now as it’s constructed, the Huskies will play four of its seven regular-season games on Saturday, beginning Jan. 9 at Wheatland in a Butte View League contest at 2 p.m.
The next week Sutter reverts back to the Friday night schedule when it hosts Gridley for senior night Jan. 15. Eight days later Sutter welcomes Campolindo to town for a 3 p.m. scheduled game on Saturday, Jan. 23. The D-III power hits the road the following week to take on West Valley in Cottonwood in a rematch of the section championship two years ago, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Saturday finale ends with a trip to Oroville for a 4 p.m. game on Feb. 6.
Sutter ends its pandemic shortened season with a two-game homestand against Corning (Feb. 12) and Las Plumas (Feb. 19).
Section playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 26, with the championship set for March 10.
All Friday games begin with JV at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sutter’s new-look season is scheduled to begin at Pierce Dec. 29 in a nonleague match. It’s the first of three straight home matches to close out 2020, with Colusa (Dec. 30) and Willows (Dec. 31).
The 2021 calendar begins with Sutter’s tournament on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. The Huskies will host four single matches in January, beginning with Gridley (Jan. 7), Corning (Jan. 19), Oroville (Jan. 26) and Las Plumas (Jan. 28). All matches begin at 6:30 p.m.
In February, Sutter – a 27-9 and league champion a year ago – is looking at six filled dates, starting with roadies at Gridley (Feb. 2) and East Nicolaus (Feb. 4). The next week, Sutter hosts Orland in league (Feb. 9), before closing out the season at Corning (Feb. 11), home against Wheatland (Feb. 16) and in Oroville (Feb. 18).
Schedules are subject to change.