Prep girls soccer
Sutter Union High girls soccer moved into the final four of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs following a 2-0 win over Riverbank at home Monday in the SJS opening round.
Sutter’s Swaisy Van Dusen and Reece Stevenson each scored, with assists off the foot of Nyla Stevenson to help Sutter (16-4-2) advance. The Huskies will host Hilmar, a runner-up finisher in the Trans Valley League, today at 3 p.m. in the semifinals. The other half features top-seeded Colfax, champions of the Pioneer Valley League, against Ben Holt College Prep Academy today at 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
The run for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship for the Marysville High boys basketball team begins tonight when the No. 3 seeded Indians host Dixon in the opening round of the D-IV playoffs.
Marysville (25-3), winners of 20 straight games to close out the regular season, can host up through the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Friday.
A win over Dixon and Marysville will meet the winner of the 6-11 matchup between No. 6 and defending D-IV champion Liberty Ranch against No. 11 Summerville.
The other half features No. 2 Venture Academy, which received a first-round bye, and No. 7 Escalon facing off versus No. 10 Orestimba today at 7 p.m.
The top seed is Union Mine, which finished as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV computerized rankings, one spot ahead of Marysville.
Sutter is the other mid-valley team in the D-IV bracket, earning a No. 13 seed following a fourth place finish in the Pioneer Valley League.
The Huskies, which closed the regular season with a 74-37 win over Lindhurst, will travel to No. 4 Calaveras (22-5) today at 7 p.m. for a first-round matchup.
Sutter enters the playoffs at 15-13 and winners of four of its last six in league.
Daniel Ward led Sutter against Lindhurst with 15 points on a perfect night from the field.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville, a runner-up finisher in the PVL to Colfax, earned a No. 4 seed and could host two playoffs games this year following a 24-4 finish.
Step one was Tuesday night against Ripon in a game that did not finish by the Appeal deadline. A Marysville win and it could host Sutter, a fourth place finisher in the PVL if the Huskies upset No. 5 Hughson.
The quarterfinals are set to begin Thursday at the highest seed available.
In Division VI, Faith Christian School earned itself a top-seed and will host the winner of Sac Country Day and Stone Ridge Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Faith Christian (21-5) finished as co-champions of the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League and was the top-ranked D-VI team in the SJS MaxPreps computerized rankings most of the year. A win for the Lions and it will play again on Feb. 21 in the semifinals at home.
To purchase Sac-Joaquin Section tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and search for your game. For the Northern Section visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your game.
