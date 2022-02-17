Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Lassen 0
The Sutter Union High girls soccer squad opened up its postseason run as the No. 1 overall seed in the Northern Section Division II playoffs with a 3-0 shutout at home over Lassen Thursday in Sutter.
The Huskies scored twice in the opening half and added another in the second 40 minutes to eliminate No. 8 Lassen (8-9-2).
Dara Schmidt, Mia Minard and Reese Stevenson each scored for Sutter (18-2-3), which has only allowed three goals since Jan. 2.
Kylie Lemaster and Nyla Stevenson each collected an assist for Sutter, which hosts No. 5 Corning (13-10) in the D-II semifinals Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Corning, seeded fifth, upset No. 4 Orland, 2-0 in the first round Thursday.
Sutter beat Corning twice this year by a 9-1 margin. Corning’s goal came during Sutter’s impressive goals against streak.
Sutter goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach collected five saves in Thursday’s shutout.