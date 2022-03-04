The run for the Sutter Union High girls soccer team has been two years in the making, Junior Swaisy Van Dusen said.
There were no soccer playoffs last year due to the COVID-10 pandemic and California regulations delayed the season opener to March 24 last year.
It was a 13-game season covering less than a month with no playoffs.
This year, Sutter (22-2-3) has played 27 games and will play No. 28 today (Saturday) when it hosts the Northern California Division V Regional as a two-seed against No. 5 Kimball (16-9-2), out of Tracy. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the campus of Sutter.
The players persevered through the COVID regulations over the course of the last year and made their way to this point: They won a Northern Section title for the first time since 2015 and are on the verge of a chance to claim a first NorCal state title.
Van Dusen said the team’s play on the field is the reason that Sutter has reached this point of the season.
“Most of us play (club soccer) so we are playing year-round to get ready for stuff like this,” Van Dusen said. “It sure feels like we are building ourselves up to (something) greater.”
Van Dusen was the star on Thursday in the D-V semifinals against No. 3 Leadership out of the Oakland Section. The junior striker converted a breakaway in the second half to score the first goal and eventually the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Leadership.
The score came on an assist by goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach, who punted it about three-quarters down the field to get it to the foot of Van Dusen in position to put it through the net.
Sutter head coach Jeff Stanhope said it is a play that Sutter works on in practice because of the leg of Darrach.
“Her foot is a huge advantage,” he said. “Her goal kicks and punts go over the half line routinely.”
It’s the third assist for Darrach this season, and none bigger because it helped send Sutter on to the state championship game.
For Van Dusen, the scoring play is one that takes multiple steps to execute properly.
“You have to make sure you’re in front of the ball and have your foot go down with the ball,” Van Dusen said. “(Then) you have to turn with it so you can get control of it.”
It didn’t make it easier that Leadership (13-1) was pushing and pulling on Van Dusen during the play, she recalled.
It’s a style that the team plays and was an adjustment for Sutter.
“We had to adjust (at halftime) because they got into our heads,” Stanhope said.
Dara Schmidt, the captain and only player who will graduate off the team this season, took the initiative to play more physical in the second half. On multiple occasions, Schmidt banged shoulders with Leadership players on the wing to gain leverage in trying to win the ball.
She said it’s a style she likes to play, but you have to execute it carefully.
“I like to be aggressive, win the ball,” Schmidt said. “It’s also smart to get in their heads a little bit to see if they will make the foul and turnover the ball.”
As long as you keep your elbows down it’s a perfectly legal play, Schmidt said.
It can also work to a team’s advantage.
“Once they get mad they start retaliating and that’s when they get the yellow (card),” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said this season has been a dream given what happened last year when she was a junior.
She’s looking forward to one more game before she officially hangs up her Sutter cleats and jersey for a spot on the sideline.
“I know they will continue to do more even after I am gone and I can’t wait to come watch,” Schmidt said. “I can’t wait to see how they progress.”
Wheatland (16-3-3) vs. Leadership (18-2-1)
The No. 5 seeded Pirates upset the top boys team in the Oakland Section and No. 1 seed in the NorCal D-V playoffs Thursday, 2-1, to advance to the program’s first NorCal Regional championship in school history.
Cruz Ramirez scored both goals to lift Wheatland to the final where they will host No. 7 King City (12-6-1) – a 4-1 upset winner over No. 3 Live Oak in the other semifinal.
The game is set for 3 p.m. today at Wheatland Union High School.
“(Today) is the culmination of hard work, teamwork, and communication throughout this season,” Wheatland coach Ben Fausett said. “This year has been exciting for us and the seniors on the team. We have bonded this week during our road trips and we feel more like a team entering this weekend. If we play our game, control the midfield, and have a little fun playing soccer, we have a chance to finish this special season on a winning note. We have not won anything yet, so this is our time. We are ready.”