Sutter0906.jpg

Sutter will host Bradshaw Christian, out of Sacramento, in a top-50 Sac-Joaquin Section MaxPreps rankings match-up Friday night set for 7:15 p.m.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Sutter Union High football and Yuba City flip-flopped again as the top area team in the MaxPreps weekly Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings published at the beginning of each week.

MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.

