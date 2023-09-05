Sutter Union High football and Yuba City flip-flopped again as the top area team in the MaxPreps weekly Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings published at the beginning of each week.
MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.
The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, according to MaxPreps.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported. Missing scores and games can be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page.
Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games, MaxPreps stated.
Sutter (2-1), after its narrow 27-24 win at McQueen, moved up to No. 38 in the SJS rankings, while Yuba City (2-1) dropped severely from 27 to 42nd in the section after getting beat at Pleasant Valley, 35-0.
The Huskies are back home on Friday for a top-50 SJS test against Bradshaw Christian, out of Sacramento. Both teams are 2-1 and separated by nine spots in the rankings. Sutter comes in at 38, Bradshaw Christian No. 47. The game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Wayne Gadberry Field in Sutter.
For Sutter, which remains top-3 in Division VI behind Sonora and Hughson, it’s the nonleague finale before it opens Pioneer Valley League action at Marysville (2-1) on Sept. 15.
Marysville, at Gridley on Friday, remains 67th in the section. Folsom stayed put at No. 1.