After eight Northern Section titles in the last decade, the Sutter Union High baseball team transitioned to its first Sac-Joaquin Section tournament Wednesday as the No. 1 seed in Division V.
The Huskies continued right along in their storied past with a commanding 21-2 win over Delta Charter in five innings due to the run-rule.
The win moved Sutter (20-5-1) to a best-of-three semifinal series with No. 4 Hughson (22-4) – a 10-0 winner over Ben Holt College Prep Academy.
Game one is set for 4 p.m. Monday at Sutter Union High School. Game two is on the road, while game three, if necessary, will be played back at Sutter at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a good outing for us, we got everyone in the game,” said Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson, recalling the win over Delta Charter out of Tracy. “We got six runs in the first inning, 10 after two, and then we were able to keep our foot on the gas. We were able to put it together today.”
Sutter’s motor perhaps begins and ends with its starter pitcher, Hawaii commit Jagger Back. The 6-foot-6 junior struck out five in three innings, using a wicked breaking pitch to go along with an above average fast ball to thoroughly tongue tie the Dragons hitters. Beck allowed one hit in three innings before giving way to junior Kasey Combo in the fourth and eventually Matt Lorentz to close it down in the fifth.
Peterson said the team has a variety of live arms that received a solid tune-up ahead of its semifinal series with Hughson, who finished second in the Trans Valley League behind Ripon.
Lorentz struck two of the three hitters he faced in the bottom of the fifth.
At the plate, Sutter began with a solid first inning that was ignited by three bases-loaded walks, followed by a two-out single – one of three hits – from Carson Bishop to put the hosts in front, 6-0. Delta got one back in the second before Sutter struck again, this time off the stick of Brady Wickum, who connected on one of his three hits with a one-out scoring double in the home half of the second.
Wickum’s shot made it 8-1 Sutter. The Huskies got two more in the second, courtesy of Delta fielding errors, extending the lead to 10-1.
Sutter tacked on 11 runs in the third to essentially put win No. 1 in the SJS away.
Here’s how the rest of the Sutter lineup measured up:
– Landon Sable 2-2, 3 runs, 2 rbi
– Andrew Hanson 2-2, 4 runs, 5 rbi
– Matt McCall 1-1, 2 runs
– Logan Yacavace 1-2, 2 runs
The other half of the D-V bracket features a semifinal bout between No. 2 Colfax vs. No. 3 Bradshaw Christian beginning Monday in Colfax.