Girls and boys soccer returned to a full regular and postseason this year, and the Sutter Union High girls soccer squad was awarded the top overall seed in Division II on Saturday.
The Huskies, the champions of the Butte View League regular season with an unbeaten mark, earned an opening-round bye and automatic trip to the second round scheduled for Thursday.
“The girls have worked hard to get where we are so I am proud of the team for all the hard work so far,” Sutter coach Jeffrey Stanhope said in a statement Saturday. “We always have two goals when we start the year: win league and win a championship. The number one seed will give us an opportunity to get some girls rest and (healed) to get them back on the field from injuries.
Sutter (17-2-3, 10-0-2 BVL) will host the winner of the eight-nine matchup between No. 8 Lassen and No. 9 Gridley.
Lassen hosts the Bulldogs (5-11-1, 2-10 BVL) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“Every team we play will be a challenge. We are familiar with Gridley but not Lassen,” Stanhope said. “We will be ready for whoever we face in the second round.”
Orland earned the No. 4 seed and will welcome in No. 5 Corning on Thursday.
The other half of the bracket is led by No. 2 Live Oak (14-2-1, 7-1 Sacramento Valley League) and No. 3 West Valley each earning first-round byes to Thursday.
The two first-round games in the bottom half of the bracket are scheduled for Tuesday: No. 6 Enterprise hosts No. 11 Paradise and No. 7 Wheatland gets a home opening-round game against No. 11 Yreka.
Live Oak, which finished in a tie for second in the SVL, is scheduled to host the winner of Wheatland and Yreka on Thursday.
The finals are set for Feb. 26 at the highest seed available.
Stanhope feels his squad can be playing on Feb. 26 to try to win a championship for the first time since 2014-15.
“Our program has been rebuilding for a few years now but we are back and ready to make a run to the championship,” Stanhope said. “I know our girls will be ready and they will give it everything they got to try to accomplish our goal of a championship. We have had a great season so far but the girls know we are not done.”
Division III
Colusa earns the No. 4 seed and home first-round game against No. 5 Hamilton Thursday at 3 p.m.
The winner gets top-seeded University Prep on Feb. 22. Williams, another team out of Colusa County, earns the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Willows Thursday at 3 p.m.
Game days and times can be changed with mutual consent between the schools. Admission for all soccer playoff games are as follows: $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens and students (kindergarten through eighth grade) with an ASB sticker.
Boys soccer playoffs were not updated by the publication date.