Sutter High graduate Madelynn Erickson and the sixth-ranked Nebraska rifle team dropped to 4-3 on the season with a 4,689-4,677 loss to No. 10 Army West Point over the weekend.
Erickson just a freshman and 2020 graduate of Sutter, earned a score of 586 to round out Nebraska’s scoring lineup.
The Huskers’ top two finishers were Elena Flake and Cecelia Ossi. Flake earned her first event title of the year with a score of 596, while Ossi garnered runner-up honors with a score of 594.
According to head coach Rachel Martin, it was a disappointing result for the Huskers, who had scored 4,690 in each of the last three matches.
“We didn’t perform in today’s match.” Martin said in a news release. “It certainly showed what we need to work on going into NCAA Qualifiers, specifically the intensity our athletes need to bring to the range. Nothing is a guaranteed win and unfortunately they learned that today.”
The Huskers will now begin preparing for the 2021 NCAA Qualifier at Murray State on Sunday, Feb. 21.