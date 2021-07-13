Sutter High’s junior varsity shotgun team completed the sweep with a win in trap shooting over the weekend at the U.S. Open Youth Clay Shooting Championship in Las Vegas.
Earlier last week, Sutter won in skeet and sporting clays. Sutter also placed third overall in the high overall category, which head coach Dave Samson said was a new award designed for programs that compete in skeet, sporting clays and trap shooting.
Sutter’s varsity consisted of Jacob Keen, Devan Davis, Jackson Zoller, Nolan Herbert, Ethan Harris, Andrew Jacobs, Bailey Stokes, Isabel Boardman, Katie Crawford, Kody Clinton, Charles Roberts and Bryce Morris.
The JV team was made up of Nick Moody, Junior Sandhu, Jaxon Smith, Jesse Smith, James Cooley, Cloey Carrier, Jack Munger, Ethan Bland, CJ Campos, Gavin Triplett, Jeffery Azevedo, Ashton Malecha, Aurora Baker, Gavin Crawford and Aleck Malecha.
Sutter’s season is finished.
Marysville sends trap team to Las Vegas
Marysville also competed in Las Vegas last weekend, sending a trap team to shoot at the U.S. Open Youth Clay Shooting Championship.
It was the team’s second appearance at the Clark County complex.
This year’s team consisted of David Overbeck, Holden Hicks, Demetri Rogers, Sarah Baadsgaard, and Selena Coulson.
Marysville has plans to complete next year, according to a team news release.