Cory McIntyre had not one but two championship runs in his final year as a Yuba-Sutter resident, before heading off to college in the fall.
McIntyre, who is off to Cal State Northridge on a baseball scholarship, helped Sutter High football capture its record breaking 13th career Northern Section Division III championship in the fall of 2019.
Then just a few weeks ago, McIntyre finished off as a member of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, which won a championship in a pandemic shortened season.
McIntyre was the third baseman most of the summer.
The recent Sutter graduate responded to a Q-and-A with the Appeal regarding a variety of topics, including what it was like playing baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Name: Cory Steven McIntyre.
Age: 18.
Family: Jeremy McIntyre (dad), Melissa McIntyre (mom), Morgan McIntyre (sister) 22, and Alexandra McIntyre (sister) 15.
Residence: Yuba City.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? Country music seems to always catch my interest. I find myself always humming or dancing along to anything country.
Hobbies/interests: Hanging out with my family and friends, hunting, fishing and working out
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I’ve been born and raised in Yuba City.
What do you like about Yuba-Sutter? I like the small town feel of this area. Everyone seems to know everyone, and are close.
What was it like playing for the Gold Sox this year in the middle of a pandemic? Playing on the Goldsox during a pandemic wasn’t as different as I thought it was going to be. We still got to play ball like normal and I still had the challenge of playing against experienced college baseball players. It was funny to look into the stands and see everyone wearing a mask though.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? If I could retire or live somewhere for a year I would choose either Montana or Colorado. Somewhere where I had a beautiful view and could be outdoors all day everyday.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would be Europe. I would love to see all the history.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? The closest I’ve been to a famous person is getting to see Guy Fieri at Disneyland.
Favorite baseball/football memory to share: My favorite football memory was when we won the championship game against Paradise in the pouring down rain. That, or when my entire football team went camping and made every memory possible.
Favorite places in the area: The Sutter Buttes.
Dream job: Dermatologist.
Favorite book: the Percy Jackson series.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Just Go with it.
Favorite sports team: For baseball the Angels; football the Broncos.
Who should play you in a movie? Mark Wahlberg.