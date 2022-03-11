The Sutter Union High softball team picked up right where it left off from last spring’s undefeated season.
The Huskies opened 2022 with six straight wins, extending its active win streak to 48 games – the fourth longest streak in state history, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Earlier this season, Sutter (6-0) broke its own Northern Section record of 44 wins in a row from 2008 to 2010.
Ferndale (2003-2006) has the state’s longest streak with 78 straight wins, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Sutter looks for its 49th straight win – which would move the team into sole possession of fourth place in California ahead of San Diego Madison (1981-83) – Tuesday on the road against Orland to kick off Butte View League play. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Sutter is 37-1 against Orland since 2005, according to MaxPreps’ archives. Currently, Sutter is the top-ranked team in MaxPreps’ NSCIF poll, followed by Wheatland, Live Oak and Pleasant Valley out of Chico.
According to MaxPreps, the system uses the games stored on the data to generate a complete rankings each week.
Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule.
Wheatland (5-0), helped by a win over the Sac-Joaquin’s 18th-ranked Marysville Indians, is No. 2 in the current NSCIF poll.
The Pirates also have wins over two top-15 teams in the NSCIF in No. 8 Colusa and No. 13 Winters.
Wheatland will take on Winters on the road in a tournament scheduled for 2:15 p.m. today (Saturday) in the first of a scheduled doubleheader.
Wheatland also is scheduled to take on Oroville at 4 p.m. today.
NSCIF baseball poll
The mid-valley has three teams in the top-7 in MaxPreps’ NSCIF poll. Undefeated Colusa comes in No. 2 behind PV while Wheatland (3-2) is sixth and Sutter (3-1) is seventh.
Gridley rounds out the top 10 with wins over Live Oak, Winters and Lindhurst to begin 2022.
This spring will have a complete regular and postseason format for the first time since 2019.