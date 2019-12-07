The Sutter High Huskies fell victim to being on the wrong side of game possession most of the night on Friday in its 31-14 road defeat to Ripon in the NorCal regional 4-AA bowl game.
Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds said the team ran just five offensive plays in the second half, nullifying any chance of grabbing hold of the game’s momentum.
Ripon led 17-7 at halftime, then doubled up Sutter (12-2) touchdown-wise in the final 24 minutes.
“They were able to control the ball and time of possession,” Reynolds said in a telephone interview with the Appeal-Democrat Friday night. “They slowed the game down.”
Though it ended its season on a loss, Sutter can still lay claim to another Northern Section Division III championship – its fifth such honor in the last six years. In total, Sutter has won 13 titles, the most in section history.
“One game doesn’t define a season,” Reynolds said. “They’re section champions.”
In the other half of the 4-AA bracket, Highland beat Selma 42-29 to meet Ripon (13-1) for the state 4-AA title next week.