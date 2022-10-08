A year ago, the starting place kicker on the Sutter Union High football team was playing on Thursday nights.
Sophomore Josiah Thompson moved into the No. 1 kicking role for Sutter this year and played the hero Friday at home against Center in a Pioneer Valley League contest with three field goals, including the 22-yard game-winner in overtime, to lift Sutter over the Antelope-based Cougars, 23-20 Friday at Wayne Gadberry Field in Sutter.
“I watched him kick in the freshman games (and) spring time he was out practicing (and) I walked up and (said), ‘You’re kicking varsity,’” Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said. “Great kid, great family and plays receiver too. He’ll be one to watch the next couple years.”
Thompson helped the Huskies get to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in PVL action in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, where Sutter heads to next week, and Wheatland stand in the way of a perfect regular season.
Reynolds scoffed at the notion that he would be undefeated at this stage in the regular season when he and Sutter were preparing to enter the SJS at the conclusion of 2021.
“It’s such an unknown that you have to take it a week at a time,” Reynolds said. “There are a lot of good football teams in this league.”
Center (4-3, 1-3 PVL) is one of them and perhaps challenged Sutter more than it had all season. The Cougars used their athleticism on the outside to capitalize on a five-play, 57-yard drive that was capped by a short-yardage between the tackle score to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter. Center almost retook the lead when it forced a Sutter fumble on the ensuing possession and got the ball back at the Husky 35-yard line.
Sutter’s defense helped keep the game tied going to halftime after Brice Stokes intercepted Center quarterback Bradley Kenny near the end zone in front of the near pylon to get it back for the hosts late in the second.
The game stayed tied going into the third quarter.
At that point, Sutter came out like gangbusters and forced a three-and-out and blocked the punt to set up Thompson for the first of his three kicks – one that split the uprights from 31 yards out to put Sutter back in front, 17-14 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left.
Reynolds said the defense picked up the slack all night in a game where the offense struggled to execute.
“Matt Schamanski, our defensive coordinator, is phenomenal. He is a mad scientist,” Reynolds said. “He does a great job of getting our athletes in position to make plays based on their skill-set.”
Sutter’s offense has been battered and bruised all season, and lost another key piece Friday when senior running back Troy Brucie went down with an apparent leg injury in the second half. Luke Miller, who switched back to running back when Brucie went down earlier in the season with an ankle injury, stepped up against Center in the third and fourth quarter with a heavy dose of runs between the tackles and around the edge.
In the fourth, Miller initially put Sutter in position to potentially win it in regulation with a solid gain around the edge to get inside the Center 35. But he would fumble at the end of the play to give it back to Center.
Miller did not fret over the loss and instead helped the Huskies move in position in overtime with several runs to move inside the Center 5 before giving it back to Thompson for one last boot.
“Center is a great football team and was well prepared with good athletes,” Reynolds said. “I want to give them a ton of credit and and want to give our defense credit for keeping us in the game because offensively we struggled. This is not a true showing of what we are all about, but all in all our guys showed a lot of grit and resolve to do what they had to do to win the game. They found a way.”
Sutter is scheduled to play Twelve Bridges (6-1, 3-0 PVL) at 7:15 p.m. Friday, before ending the regular season at home against Wheatland on Oct. 27.
East Nicolaus 54, Durham 0
Rhett Risse scored three times, including one from 48 yards, while quarterback Ty Grigsby rushed for two and passed for another to help East Nicolaus to its fifth straight win and third via shutout at home Friday night in East Nicolaus.
The Spartans also got scores from Ryan Engler, Noah Hicks and Brady Amarel, while Isaac Roccucci locked the defense down with a couple interceptions to move East Nicolaus 5-1 on the year.
The last four weeks, East Nicolaus has outscored opponents 168-6.
Giancarlo Mallow collected a team-high nine tackles, while Roccucci had eight.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report
Marysville 28, Bear River 7
Woodcreek 17, Yuba City 14
Colfax 10, Wheatland 6 (THURS)