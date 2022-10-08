A year ago, the starting place kicker on the Sutter Union High football team was playing on Thursday nights. 

Sophomore Josiah Thompson moved into the No. 1 kicking role for Sutter this year and played the hero Friday at home against Center in a Pioneer Valley League contest with three field goals, including the 22-yard game-winner in overtime, to lift Sutter over the Antelope-based Cougars, 23-20 Friday at Wayne Gadberry Field in Sutter.

