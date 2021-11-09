Sutter22.jpg

Sutter Union High’s Troy Brucie (22) and the Huskies earned the No. 1 seed in the Northern Section Division III playoffs. 

 Photo courtesy of Bill Ollar

It’s playoff time in the Northern Section beginning Friday, and the Sutter Union High football team begins its quest for a 14th section title at home against No. 8 Central Valley in the first round. 

D-III is an eight-team bracket with all four opening-round matchups beginning at 7 p.m. unless changed with mutual consent from both schools. 

Sutter (7-1), seeded No. 1, hosts the Falcons of CV (4-6), with the winner either getting Gridley (5-4) or Wheatland (3-7) in a four-five matchup Friday in Gridley. 

The other half of the bracket is led by No. 2 Paradise (7-1) at home against No. 7 Lassen Friday, while the 3-6 game features Orland hosting West Valley. 

Semifinals are set for Nov. 19, while the D-III title game begins Nov. 27 hosted by the highest seed available.

Championship games can be moved to a central venue if approved by both schools. 

 

Division IV

D-IV features all three Colusa County teams in the bottom half of the bracket, with Colusa (7-3) and Pierce (7-3) battling each other in a 2-7 matchup at 6 p.m. Friday in Arbuckle.

Colusa coach Mikey Badaluco felt his team was underseeded and hopes for changes moving forward. 

“It just shows the (Mid-Valley) and (Sacramento Valley League) are not really comparable leagues for D4,” he said in a statement. “SVL has six teams ranked in the top 16 for the whole North Section while the MVL has none.” 

The highest ranked MVL team is Williams (8-2), who comes at No. 17 in the final NSCIF regular season rankings. 

Badaluco is pleased that Colusa (7-3) will open up against its county rival, Pierce. He feels it will bring excitement to the area. 

Colusa and Pierce (7-3) lock horns at 6 p.m. Friday in Arbuckle. 

The winner of Colusa-Pierce will play either No. 3 Williams or No. 6 East Nicolaus in the semifinals. 

“It’s definitely going to be tough to get through it,” Pierce coach Anthony Tapia said. “We are seeded two, which I think is fair because we did finish second in the (Sacramento Valley League). We play Colusa at home this week and it’s a really good draw for both teams.”

The other half of the bracket is led by No. 1 University Prep of Redding. 

 

Division V

Biggs (4-3) is the lone mid-valley representative, earning a No. 4 seed in the division to host No. 5 Maxwell (5-5) on Friday. 

The winner gets top-seeded Fall River on the road in the semifinals. Biggs lost to Fall River, 46-12 earlier this season. 

The Wolverines are a fifth-place finisher in the Cascade Valley League, which was headlined by Fall River (9-0), Los Molinos (6-2) and Maxwell in that order. 

NSCIF playoff tickets on sale today

Tickets are on sale now by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS. Prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors (60 and above) and students with an ASB, and $15 for an unaccompanied K-8 student.

