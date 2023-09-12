Sutter football 0913 1.jpg

Sutter Union High’s Brandon Dobson wraps up a defender last week against Bradshaw Christian to help the Huskies win 14-7 at Wayne Gadberry Field in Sutter. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

The Sutter Union High football team didn’t flinch when it came to a goal-line stand with just over two minutes left last week against Bradshaw Christian. 

Thanks to a fourth down stop against a top-50 team, the Huskies remain on the ascent in this week’s MaxPreps weekly computerized Sac-Joaquin Section rankings. Sutter climbed five spots to No. 33 in the SJS – top-3 in Division VI – heading into its Pioneer Valley League opener at Marysville Friday. 

