The Sutter Union High football team didn’t flinch when it came to a goal-line stand with just over two minutes left last week against Bradshaw Christian.
Thanks to a fourth down stop against a top-50 team, the Huskies remain on the ascent in this week’s MaxPreps weekly computerized Sac-Joaquin Section rankings. Sutter climbed five spots to No. 33 in the SJS – top-3 in Division VI – heading into its Pioneer Valley League opener at Marysville Friday.
The PVL had a strong nonleague portion of the season, with Twelve Bridges sitting at 4-0 and a league-best 26th in the section. The rest of the league sits at 3-1, including Wheatland, which was winless a year ago.
The Pirates are ranked No. 79 in the section this week.
MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.
The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, according to MaxPreps.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported. Missing scores and games can be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page.
Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games, MaxPreps stated.
Second in the mid-valley is Yuba City, despite its loss to Chico, 36-21 last week. The Honkers (2-2) fell four positions to No. 46 in the Sac-Joaquin Section. It doesn’t get any easier for head coach Willie Burns and company, with Inderkum coming to town Saturday for a 7:15 p.m. scheduled contest to begin Capital Valley Conference play. The Tigers come in 3-1 and are ranked No. 2 in the CVC – 15th overall in the SJS. Unbeaten Woodcreek is a league-best No. 12 in the SJS. Yuba City and Woodcreek do battle Oct. 6 in Roseville.
Perhaps the most surprising drop, at least locally, is Marysville (3-1). The Indians dropped eight spots to 75th in the section following its 14-7 win over Gridley last week.
Folsom (3-1) remained the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section rankings.