With the start of league play, the Sutter High football team is in the familiar No. 1 spot following last week’s 44-7 win over Butte View League foe West Valley.
Sutter (3-1, 1-0) will travel over the bridge to take on Yuba County foe, Wheatland (1-4, 1-0) in a league contest. As of Tuesday afternoon, the game is scheduled to take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
Wheatland earned its first win of the year and first-ever victory for new head coach Andy Fatten last week at Corning, 34-7.
Jordan Beban, Trystan Rymer and Jack Phillips all rushed for scores for Wheatland.
On the other side, Sutter quarterback Trevor Eck was 5-of-9 passing for 143 yards and touchdown strikes to Ta’jon Bloomer and Landon Sable.
Sutter has won 11 straight over Wheatland, including 46-0 earlier this year during the spring modified season in Wheatland.