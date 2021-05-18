Both the Sutter High School junior varsity and varsity shooting teams came away with awards aplenty over the weekend at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association state skeet championships in Stockton.
The junior varsity team claimed a state overall and individual title, while Sutter’s top varsity shooter, Jackson Zoller finished fourth in the state following a shoot-off.
Sutter varsity ended the series shoot in third place overall.
JV state champs
Jaxon Smith earned an individual title, edging teammates Nick Moody and James Cooley, who placed second and third, respectively. Together they helped Sutter earn the overall state championship on Sunday.
The JV team consists of Jaxon Smith, Nick Moody, James Cooley, Gavin Crawford, Cloey
Carrier, Jack Munger, Gavin Triplett, Lillian Baker and Aurora Baker.
The varsity team consists of Devan Davis, Bryce Morris, Nolan Herbert, Jackson Zoller,
Connor Babler, Nate Jones, Isabel Boardman and Charles Roberts.
Up next is the trap state championship in Stockton next month, followed by the national championships in trap, skeet and sporting clays July 5-10 in Las Vegas.