Fresh off its ninth straight win this year, 42-14 at Lincoln’s Twelve Bridges, the Sutter Union High football team was moved to the No. 1 line as the projected top-seed in the first SacMaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section playoff projections.

Sutter (9-0), with an enrollment of 760, is projected as the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Rosemond and Ripon, two schools with over a 1,000 enrollment, in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. 

