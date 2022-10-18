Fresh off its ninth straight win this year, 42-14 at Lincoln’s Twelve Bridges, the Sutter Union High football team was moved to the No. 1 line as the projected top-seed in the first SacMaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section playoff projections.
Sutter (9-0), with an enrollment of 760, is projected as the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Rosemond and Ripon, two schools with over a 1,000 enrollment, in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
According to the SJS format, a total of 80 teams will make the playoffs and will be divided into seven divisions. The six largest will have 12 teams each and D-VII will have an eight-team bracket, SJS stated in a release.
The format states that each league will qualify one automatic entry based on the team who wins league. If a league has multiple league champions they will all automatically qualify for the playoffs.
In total, there will be 57 at-large bids that will qualify based on their overall CalPreps (MaxPreps) rating. Each division may vary with how many at-large playoff bids that it gets, the release stated.
The rest of Sutter’s half of the bracket is projected as such: Hilmar with a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed and No. 5 Escalon hosting No. 12 Center in a Nov. 4 first-round matchup.
Marysville, currently in a tie for second with Twelve Bridges in the Pioneer Valley League at (6-2, 3-1), was projected in the first wave as an at-large No. 4 seed in Division VI.
According to SacMaxPreps, Marysville was projected to move down because others have to come up due to a past SJS championship pedigree.
Right now, if playoffs begin today, Marysville would host the winner of Bradshaw Christian and Argonaut, two smaller schools in the SJS.
Unbeaten Summerville is projected as an at-large No. 1 seed in D-VI.
In Division III, Yuba City is projected as the No. 11 seed following its 35-6 win over Bella Vista last week. The Honkers’ season is over due to the River Valley forfeit for the previously scheduled Mayor’s Cup on Oct. 28. The Honkers unofficially finish the regular season at 4-6. If playoffs began today, SacMaxPreps has YC on the road as the No. 11 seed to take on No. 6 Grant of Sacramento. Both teams are projected as at-large qualifiers.
The winner would take on No. 3 and automatic qualifier Vista del Lago in the quarterfinals.
For inaccuracies in the playoff projections tweet @SacMaxPreps on Twitter.
East Nicolaus won its sixth straight game last week at Winters, 54-28.
The Spartans got down two touchdowns early, before East Nicolaus quarterback Ty Grigsby got the visitors on the board with a 20-yard rushing score. Rhett Risse followed with another 20-yard rushing touchdown. Grigsby rushed for three more touchdowns, while Risse added a TD and two-point conversion to extend the lead for East Nicolaus (6-1, 2-0 Sacramento Valley League).
East Nicolaus travels to Arbuckle on Friday to take on SVL foe Pierce at 7:30 p.m.
The NSCIF seed meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 with the opt-out date deadline on Nov. 3.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report.