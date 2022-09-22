Fresh off a 35-0 blowout of Marysville in its Pioneer Valley League debut, the Sutter Union High football team climbed into the top-25 of the MaxPreps computer-generated Sac-Joaquin Section rankings this week at No. 23. 

The Huskies are 5-0 overall and 1-0 in PVL heading into what head coach Ryan Reynolds called the team’s most grueling stretch of the season. 

