Fresh off a 35-0 blowout of Marysville in its Pioneer Valley League debut, the Sutter Union High football team climbed into the top-25 of the MaxPreps computer-generated Sac-Joaquin Section rankings this week at No. 23.
The Huskies are 5-0 overall and 1-0 in PVL heading into what head coach Ryan Reynolds called the team’s most grueling stretch of the season.
Sutter heads to Colfax Friday to take on the Falcons for the first time ever – a program that was in the 5-A state bowl game in 2018. Sutter heads to Bear River Sept. 29, followed by a home bout against Center Oct. 7.
Reynolds said Colfax, which is coached this year by first-year coach Jason Stowers, is once solid on both sides of the ball and will not be missing a beat under Stowers. Colfax comes in tonight at 3-1 and ranked No. 63 in the MaxPreps SJS rankings.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Folsom comes in No. 1 this week in the SJS poll.
Locally, Yuba City, which pulled off its first Capital Valley Conference win last week at Inderkum, comes in No. 42 at 2-3 overall.
All games are scheduled to begin after 7 p.m. and are subject to change.
East Nicolaus, which kicked off this week late Thursday at Nevada Union, leads the mid-valley region ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps computer-generated Northern Section rankings this week. The Spartans have opened up at 2-1 and are ranked ahead of unbeaten area foes Orland (9) and Colusa (10).
Pierce, a 56-35 winner over Piedmont last week, is ranked No. 13 at 2-2.
Pierce, a NSCIF D-IV runner-up a year ago, hosts perennial power and No. 12 Paradise (1-2) Friday in Arbuckle.