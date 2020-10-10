In what was basically a Sutter High reunion with seven former Husky football players on both rosters, it was Dordt that prevailed over Jamestown 66-13 Saturday afternoon in Iowa.
Dordt senior receiver and 2017 Sutter grad Ben Heuvelhorst made three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown to help spur the Dordt offense.
He was one of 10 players to catch passes in the win.
Tyler Reynolds, another Sutter product and one of the premier Northern Section prep players in recent memory, remained sidelined due to an injury. He is recovering from a torn labrum.
Reynolds is a medical redshirt this season, according to reports.
Dordt opened up a 14-0 lead, then dropped 36 in the second quarter before closing the door with 13 in the fourth on Jamestown, which had a pair of former Huskies and 2016 grads, Jose Valle and Ross Applegarth.
Other Sutter products included Ryan Olivera (2019 grad) and Max Gipson and Kevin Brugmann (2020 products).