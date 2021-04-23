Looking to end the spring modified COVID-19 season undefeated, the Sutter High football team struck early and often Friday night, shutting out Wheatland, 46-0 to spoil the Pirates senior night at John J. Sohrakoff Field.
Wheatland, devastated by injury this spring, was forced to start an all-freshmen backfield against Sutter. Freshman quarterback Jack Phillips was under center, while Kayden Glover stepped in at running back and safety.
To add another setback, Glover was injured at the 11 minute, 39 second mark of the fourth quarter and was carted off in an ambulance as a precautionary measure, according to Wheatland statistician and inside source Robert Burkam.
Burkam said the game was called at that point, because Wheatland was simply out of players capable of competing against Sutter.
“It comes down to protecting the kids,” Burkam said.
The Pirates finished the spring at 0-5.
Burkam said this year’s group showed a lot of heart to compete for five games in the face of countless injuries each week.
Phillips, who stood under center against mighty Sutter, the reigning Northern Section Division III champions, deserves a ton of credit, Burkam said.
Meanwhile, Sutter capped its spring at 5-0 with its third straight double-digit win. Travis Meyer scored first on a 3-yard run, to put Sutter up 7-0 at the 8:14 mark of the first. Wheatland answered by driving into Sutter territory thanks in part to a 45-yard run by Manny Galvan. Sutter tightened up in the red zone and got the ball back when Theo Bravos intercepted Phillips in the end zone. The Huskies turned around and drove the other way, capping the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Landon Cooper to Caden Simmons.
Sutter scored twice more in the second quarter on rushing TDs by Meyer and Daniel Cummings, giving the champs a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Gridley blanks Paradise to finish year 4-1
For the second time in four years, Gridley upended Paradise with a 35-0 rout of the Bobcats Friday night at the Boneyard.
Quarterback Cameron Carr rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries. He also threw for 118 yards on 5-of-7 passing and three TDs. Ryan Smith ran it 20 times for 105 yards and two scores.
Brigham Lessard (2 touchdowns) and Elias Counihan also scored for Gridley.
The Bulldogs finished the modified season at 4-1.
Pierce beaten at Winters, falls to 2-3 this spring
Pierce lost its final game on the road, 14-12 to Winters.
Running back and wildcat quarterback Carson Lowrie rushed for 248 yards and two scores. Memo Valdez sealed it with a late interception to drop Pierce to 2-3 this spring.
Winters finished 4-1.