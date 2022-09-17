Sutter Union High head football coach Ryan Reynolds had a simple message for his team following the second-half kickoff that floored Marysville senior wide receiver Trishton Henderson and eventually sent him to the hospital on a medical flatbed.
Henderson was strapped up on the flatbed with an apparent back injury, according to local officials. His status is unknown at this time.
After a lengthy delay, the game resumed with 11 minutes, 54 seconds on the clock in the third and Sutter leading Marysville 14-0.
Reynolds told his team to focus back between the lines, assuring his unit that Henderson will be OK.
“I could see it on their faces that they were worried,” Reynolds said.
Like it has done the previous four games, Sutter refocused and put up 21 in the second half to complete the rout of Marysville, 35-0 for its first win over the Indians since 2017.
Sutter improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Pioneer Valley League, with Colfax (3-1, 1-0 PVL) scheduled for next Friday on the road.
Reynolds said the location of the game could change due to air quality concerns
Sutter’s game plan is likely not to change, with the team continuing its punishing ground game against Marysville (3-2, 0-1 PVL). The Huskies racked up 341 rush yards, led by three touchdowns from senior running back Troy Brucie. Brucie scored from 27, 4 and 10 yards out to stretch the lead to 21-0 after 3 quarters – basically erasing Reynolds’ concerns following the second-half kickoff.
Reynolds said Marysville was 3-1 and looked formidable on film leading up to Friday. The Indians also had success against Sutter’s attack for portions of Friday’s affair, including fourth down stops in scoring territory.
The Marysville offense never bounced back in the second half. First-year head coach Will Claggett alluded to the fact that losing Henderson, the team’s vertical threat outside, might have played a role executing with the ball.
Right after the Henderson injury, Marysville suffered a three-and-out without hardly gaining a yard and then was picked twice in the second half by Sutter defensive back Brice Stokes on balls that probably should never have been thrown.
“We scrambled (after the injury) in terms of rotations and came out flat,” Claggett said. “Sutter is also pretty good and had a lot of do with that as well.”
Claggett said losing Henderson is likely to play a role as Marysville moves forward in league at home against Colfax Sept. 30. The Indians are off next week.
“We’ll have to figure it out, obviously everyone has a next-man-up mentality, but replacing (Henderson) is difficult to do,” Claggett said. “We’re heading into our bye week so we’ll see what we can put together.”
Bella Vista 28, River Valley 21
Twelve Bridges 28, Wheatland 8