In an unconventional year that witnessed many stoppages, high school cross country in the Northern Section was still able to take place – albeit about half a year later than normal.
On Friday, the Sutter High cross country teams hosted its senior day against upper division foe Pleasant Valley, a program that the Huskies would not normally meet up against.
But this is not a normal year and both teams said they were looking for competition that met the COVID-19 guidelines for reopening.
“Sutter was a great one for us,” Pleasant Valley coach Vince Phipps said. “There was somebody to compete with throughout the race.”
PV has a fairly deep and dominant cross country team this year with many of the fastest boys and girls in the section.
On the girls side, Sutter battled the Vikings to a close five-point loss, 30-25 on a course that PV had never been to before.
“Sutter is the best competition we have seen,” Phipps said.
Phipps’ lead pack, sophomore Chloe Alchin and senior Evelyn Allen went one-two respectively. Alchin’s winning mark of 21 minutes, 12 seconds was slightly over her personal best, 20:36 for the year.
Allen crossed in 21:34 to grab second.
Sutter’s top duo, Mackenzie Ritner and Perla Martinez finished off their PRs for the year as well, with finishing times of 21:41 and 22:04, respectively to grab third and fourth place.
Sutter coach Bobby McNeil said his team had tired legs following its second meet of the week.
He said it’s unusual to kick off with twice-a-week races.
In a fall season, McNeil said the team would begin training in July or August and wouldn’t transition to multiple meets in a week until October.
“We’d be in better shape by that time,” he said. “It’s disappointing that it’s not a normal season but I am glad that we’re able to compete … That’s why they come out.”
Sutter ended its season prematurely on Friday due to a lack of competition within the state reopening COVID guidelines.
McNeil said Orland and Corning were on the original schedule, but they reside in counties that do not border Sutter.
Varsity boys
In the boys race, PV went one-two-three with all runners sub 18 minutes to lead the Vikings to a 18-37 win over Sutter.
Renton McGregor won in 17:08, followed by Mark Velazquez-Patino (17:25) and Tryon Jardin (17:48).
Sutter’s Raymond Baldez led the team in fourth overall with a mark of 18:10 – two seconds off his season PR.
Xavier Pitula crossed in sixth in 18:59. He was followed by Mario Matteoli who finished eighth in 19:19, and Ethan Batatan crossing in ninth with a mark of 20:29.
Cameron Anderson rounded out the top 10 in 20:34.