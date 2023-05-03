Sutter Union High junior and University of Hawaii commit Jagger Beck fired a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts to shut down the bats of Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, 13-0 Tuesday, improving to 9-2 in the Pioneer Valley League and 17-5-1 overall.
Brady Wickum drove in three runs on a trio of base hits, while Landon Sable added two hits and scored three times against the Rhinos (11-12, 5-6 PVL).
The win kept Sutter a game back of PVL leader Colfax with one league game left. Colfax hosts Marysville today at 4 p.m. where a win secures an outright league title over Sutter. But a loss by Colfax and a Sutter victory over Twelve Bridges in Lincoln, and the two finish tied atop the PVL.
Sutter was at Twelve Bridges late Wednesday in a game not available by the Appeal. For an updated look at league standings and rankings in the mid-valley, see Friday’s Appeal.
Sutter will wrap up its regular season at home Friday against Venture Academy (Stockton).
Despite its 3-0 loss to Colfax Tuesday, the Marysville baseball team stayed in third, a game up on Bear River, in the PVL standings.
Marysville sits at 6-5 in league and 14-10 overall and with one PVL contest left. Four PVL teams earn automatic berths into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs that are set to begin Tuesday.
Brackets will likely be announced over the weekend.
Yuba City 10, River Valley 0
Gabe Cheatle had three hits and scored twice, while Eliaja Moncher finished 2-for-2 with an RBI to help Yuba City baseball shutout its rival River Valley, 10-0, Tuesday.
The two meet again today at 6 p.m. at Winship Field at YCHS.
YC sits in playoff position in third place in the Capital Valley Conference at 10-6 with two games against River Valley left.
The Honkers are 15-10 overall and ranked 37th in the MaxPreps SJS combined computerized poll.