Sutter Union High junior and University of Hawaii commit Jagger Beck fired a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts to shut down the bats of Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, 13-0 Tuesday, improving to 9-2 in the Pioneer Valley League and 17-5-1 overall. 

Brady Wickum drove in three runs on a trio of base hits, while Landon Sable added two hits and scored three times against the Rhinos (11-12, 5-6 PVL). 

