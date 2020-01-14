Sutter High athlete Cory McIntyre inked his college commitment on Tuesday to continue his baseball career at California State University, Northridge.
“I think what really sets Cory apart from a lot of the other great ball players to come through this program is his dedication and commitment,” Sutter baseball coach Stewart Peterson said. “He wanted to play college ball from the very beginning and he held true to that,” he added.
What most may not know about McIntyre is his off-the-field dedication is just as important. The senior Husky currently holds a 3.7 grade point average in the classroom.
“That’s a true testament of his responsibility as a student athlete and knowing what it means to be a role model,” Peterson said.
Before McIntyre made his commitment official, he took some time to thank those close to him.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my family sacrificing their time for me, whether it was all the showcases or tournaments or practices, they made it all possible for me,” McIntyre said.
In 2019, McIntyre completed an impressive stat line that included 34 runs, 38 hits, 27 RBI, five doubles, eight triples and a batting average of .413.
Not to mention the quickness that the then junior had on the bases, leading the Huskies ball club with 20 stolen bases in 21 attempts.
As for the immediate future, McIntyre will start preparing for the baseball season ahead, where he and his fellow Huskies will look to defend their Northern Section title.
Sutter’s first game of the season will be at home on March 3 against Argonaut.