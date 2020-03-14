Last week Sutter High softball player Reagan Ford inked her commitment to play collegiate softball at Oklahoma Baptist University.
“Reagan has been vital part in each of Sutter’s three section title runs and is hoping to lead them to a fourth,” Sutter head coach Stefanie Danna said. “Her leadership and willingness to outwork her opponent has laid the foundation as to what it means to be a Sutter Softball player,” Danna added.
The outfield/first base specialist has made a name for herself in her last few seasons with Sutter. Ford is currently putting up career numbers that include a .479 batting average, 102 hits, a .535 on-base percentage and 48 stolen bases.
“It is not uncommon to find her making diving and running catches and throwing out runners trying to advance to the next base, because for Reagan it is routine,” Danna explained.
While Ford is well-known for her athleticism, she’s also shown she can excel in the classroom. The senior at Sutter High holds a 3.83 GPA.
In 2020, Oklahoma Baptist softball jumped off to a great start before the NCAA halted competition due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Bison hold a 14-10 record, winning eight out of their last 10 contest.