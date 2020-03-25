Hailey Peterson and Emma McConville signed their national letters of Intent to play for Simpson University (Redding) and William Jessup University (Rocklin) the day before Sutter High School closed its doors amid public health concerns surrounding coronavirus.
Peterson has been the ace for Sutter in each of the last four years on the varsity, amassing a 71-10 career record, 1.37 ERA and 609 strikeouts.
At the plate, Peterson has a career .387 batting average to go along with 77 RBI and 28 doubles.
”Hailey is at her best when the odds are stacked against her and everything is on the line,” head coach Stefanie Danna said in a statement. “The composure she displays on the mound is second to none and a major reason we’ve had the ability to win so many close games over the last 3-plus seasons.”
McConville has caught for Sutter; played first and third base; and manned the outfield over the course of the last three years.
“Emma’s defensive abilities have allowed her to be selected as the program’s best defensive player, as well as 2019 first team All-Butte View League selection,” Danna said. “Her career average sits at .378 to go with seven of the longest home runs you’ll ever see. Emma is everything you hope to see in a promising young player being brought up as an underclassman.”